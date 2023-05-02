CHANGE LANGUAGE
'Still Head of the Family,' NCP Leader Ajit 'Humbly' Requested Sharad Pawar to Take Back Resignation
'Still Head of the Family,' NCP Leader Ajit 'Humbly' Requested Sharad Pawar to Take Back Resignation

May 02, 2023

Ajit Pawar speaks to party workers after NCP Chief Sharad Pawar's sudden resignation. (Twitter/AjitPawarSpeaks)

Ajit Pawar also mentioned that former NCP chief had made up his mind and was to inform party workers on May 1 but he could not do so since there was a MVA rally

The sudden resignation of former National Congress party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has sent shockwaves across parties in Maharashtra. Soon after he stepped down from the top spot, his nephew, Ajit Pawar, who is also a NCP chief whip, said his uncle will still be the “head of the family."

Ajit, however, subtly requested the former NCP chief to reconsider his decision even though he stressed that the 82-year-old leader “will not take his decision back".  Sharad Pawar resigned during the release of his autobiography, “Lok Majhe Sangaayi - Political Autobiography".

While speaking to party workers, Ajit said that Sharad Pawar is part of the NCP family and he will abide by the decision of the NCP committee on his resignation.

Ajit Pawar said the committee will be formed with unanimity but he urged “it’s a humble request, please take back resignation".

The resignation by Sharad Pawar comes soon after there were rumours about his nephew leaving the party and joining hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

During the press conference, Ajit Pawar said: “Pawar Saheb (Sharad Pawar) will always be the head of the NCP family. Whoever will be the new President will work only under Pawar Saheb’s guidance."

He added: “Pawar Saheb himself had said about the necessity of change in guard a few days back. We should see his decision in the light of his age and health also. Everyone has to take a decision according to time,  Pawar Saheb has taken a decision and he won’t take it back."

Ajit went on to add that the former NCP chief had made up his mind and was to inform worker on May 1 but could not do it due to a MVA rally.

