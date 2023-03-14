'Still Not Completed?': BJP MLA Questions His Own Party Over Delay in Mumbai-Goa Highway Project

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Amit Satam slammed his own party for delay in the completion of the Mumbai-Goa Highway project. Coming down heavily against lethargy in completing the 582 km long project, Satam questioned his own government in the Legislative Assembly on Monday.

He sought a deadline from the government as to when the road would be completed. He said, “Even journalists have protested for the first time for it’s completion. The Mumbai- Nagpur highway of 780km is completed in just four years but why is the 582km long Mumbai-Goa highway delayed for nine years and still not completed?” Satam asked in the Assembly.

PWD Minister Ravindra Chavan was also criticised by him for not giving a final date of the completion of the road. “The minister did not mention the final date for the road completion. We are not interested in the technical details of the road but in the completion date. The road is divided into three phases, first is about 40km. If this takes five years and then how are we going to complete roads in the entire Maharashtra? We want a phase-wise deadline for the highway,” he demanded.

Satam said the land acquisition in the Raigad area is still incomplete, which is why there is a delay in the project. However, he assured that one late would be completed in May and nine months to complete the work of the entire highway.

The estimated cost of the project is around ₹11,500 crores. However, the work was delayed due to various reasons and the matter even went to court. There were many accidents witnessed due to delayed work and even the court has registered displeasure over the issue.

The work along the stretch of the Mumbai-Goa National Highway (NH-66) under it will be completed before February 2024, the Maharashtra government had said in its compliance report earlier in February.

