Stormy Monsoon Session on Cards As Opposition Set to Corner Modi Govt; Listed Bills in Focus

The monsoon session of Parliament will begin on July 20, continue till August 11 and is likely to have a total of 15 sittings. The government has listed a number of bills to be passed during the upcoming session, which is expected to be quite a stormy affair.

Opposition parties are expected to raise vital issues and demand discussions on the violence in Manipur, overreach by Governors in opposition-ruled states, price rise, among others. Some opposition parties are also likely to continue demanding a JPC (Joint Parliamentary Committee) in the Adani stocks issue.

Announcing the dates for the session, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi in a tweet also appealed to all political parties, especially the opposition parties, for their cooperation.

Bills listed for Monsoon Session

While everyone eagerly awaits the government’s decision on introducing the highly anticipated Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill in the upcoming session, several other Bills will be listed for passage.

Top sources in the government have informed CNN-News18 that the Centre is all set to bring the Data Protection Bill for passage in the upcoming session. This bill, in its latest form, is currently being examined by the Department Related Standing Committee for Communication and Information Technology.

If passed in the Parliament, the new Data Protection Bill would replace the current Information Technology (Reasonable Security Practices and Procedures and Sensitive Personal Data or Information) Rules, which were notified in 2011.

Some of the other bills due to be passed in either House include several bills cleared after parliamentary scrutiny.

The list of bills pending for passage in Lok Sabha, followed by Rajya Sabha, includes:

The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022.

The Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2021. The bill is ready after being cleared by a Joint Committee of Parliament.

The Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which has also been cleared by the panel it was referred to in the last Budget Session.

The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2022, which has also been cleared by the Joint Committee it was referred to.

The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019, as reported by the Standing Committee, is also ready for passage.

The Mediation Bill, 2021, will be put for passage in Lok Sabha after it has completed scrutiny by a Standing Committee. This bill was first introduced in Rajya Sabha.

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022, passed by Lok Sabha with respect to the State of Himachal Pradesh, is up for passage in Rajya Sabha.

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022, passed by Lok Sabha with respect to Chhattisgarh, is also to be listed for passage in the Upper House.

The last Budget Session of Parliament commenced on January 31 and was adjourned sine die on April 6, with a recess appointment in between after the Union Budget was presented. During the recess from February 13 to March 12, Standing Committees discussed demands for grants relating to various ministries.

During the 25-day period of the Budget Session, 8 Bills were introduced in the Lok Sabha. The Lower House passed 6 bills, including the Finance Bill while the Rajya Sabha also passed 6 Bills.