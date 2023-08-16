CHANGE LANGUAGE
Strong Bipartisan Support from US Congress Instrumental in Further Elevating India-US Ties: PM Modi

August 16, 2023

New Delhi, India

In a post on X, Modi said, "Glad to receive a Congressional delegation from US, including co-chairs of India Caucus in the House of Representatives

Strong bipartisan support from the US Congress is instrumental in further elevating India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday after a congressional delegation from America called on him.

In a post on X, Modi said, “Glad to receive a Congressional delegation from US, including co-chairs of India Caucus in the House of Representatives, Rep. @RoKhanna and Rep. @michaelgwaltz."

“Strong bipartisan support from the US Congress is instrumental in further elevating India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," Modi said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
