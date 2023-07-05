Stuck in A Time Warp, Jangal Mahal Waits for 'Vikas' as BJP & TMC Eye Votes. Will Kurmis be the Trump Card?

Once known as a conflict zone, West Bengal’s Jangal Mahal was declared a Maoist-free area after rebel leader Kishanji was killed in 2011.

With locals hailing the development in the region — which comprises Puruliya, Bankura, Jhargram and West Medinipur — the Mamata Banerjee government is using Jangal Mahal as a test case to seek votes in the upcoming panchayat elections.

To understand the situation on the ground as well as the new Kurmi dynamic in the area, News18 travelled to Jhargram and Amlasole where five people of the Sabar community died due to starvation in 2004.

As one enters the area, it is a stark reminder of the times when visiting Jhargram or any district of Jangal Mahal would be avoided at night due to the mines laid by Maoists. However, cut to July 2023, and the preparations for the panchayat polls are in full swing.

The Trinamool Congress had an easy run in Jangal Mahal till 2018 when the BJP suddenly won some votes from the region in the panchayat polls. In 2019, the saffron party got three MPs from the area — Jhargram, Puruliya, and Bankura. Though the TMC did well in 2021, this time, the Kurmi community — which is agitating for ST status — has also thrown its hat in the ring.

The Kurmi community has a vote share of 42 per cent in Jangal Mahal. The group, upset with the central and state government for ignoring their demand, held ‘Rail Roko’ agitations in April in these districts. While the Kurmis demand they should be accorded the Scheduled Tribe status, local tribals are opposed to the move.

Speaking to News18, local Kurmi leader Asok Mahato said: “The Centre has sought suggestion from the state on our ST status but that has still not been provided. During campaigning, both parties promise ST status but no one gives it to us. This time, we have to take this issue from the panchayat to Parliament. Hence, in Jangal Mahal and some other places, we have put up our candidates.”

Refusing to comment on the Kurmi demand, TMC minister and tribal face Birbaha Hasda said: “You have seen how much development Mamata Banerjee has done. Peace and development are our weapon. In 2018 and 2019, BJP misguided people. But now people know whose schemes are benefiting them. I will not say anything about the Kurmi demand or what they are doing but the state government is always with them.”

While the TMC camp seems to be confident about its development pitch, the Kurmi vote is definitely a contentious issue. Political experts say the tribals’ anger towards Kurmis is another headache for the TMC.

For the BJP, which seems to be expanding its presence in Jhargram, the panchayat polls are a litmus test for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

BJP’s Jhargram vice-president Debabrata, speaking to News18, said: “Their [TMC] netas have become rich as all the money meant for development is being siphoned off. This time, we will definitely get more zilla parishads.”

The BJP’s pitch seems to have a resonance with some locals too who are fed up of the corruption in the region.

The Amlasole Story

In Amlasole, which hit global headlines due to starvation deaths in 2004, the levels of poverty were such that locals earlier ate ants and insects in meals. Even in 2023, not much has changed.

Though a main road was built, as one reaches closer to Amlasole from Belpahari Jhargram, the dilapidated condition of the road is a testament to the lack of development in the area. The few solar panels in the village may trick one into believing that things have changed but most of these changes are cosmetic.

A few huts in the village are decked up with TMC, CPM and BJP posters, reminding locals of the upcoming polls.

Kalachand Mura, a resident, said nothing had changed for the locals since 2004. “They make roads but see their condition. We get rice from the government but there is no hospital in our area. We have to go to Odalchuri, which is 14 kilometres away. When I was young, people from our village died due to starvation. There was media presence and the government too paid a visit but nothing happened after that. Only junior netas come at times during election but it is clear that we don’t matter to them.”

Mura also told News18 that most of the people of the Sabar community do not have proper work and depend on the forests for their livelihood.

News18 travelled to the house of Shatrughan Sabar who died of starvation in 2004. His son Natho Sabar lives in the house now with his five children.

While they get rice from the government, life has not changed much for Natho. He may have a hut but when it rains, he does not have the means to get it repaired.

“The government gives rice but we don’t have any work. We go to the forest and earn Rs 50. When my father died, a lot of people came to our house. I can’t avail benefits of government schemes and there are many like me who don’t have even Rs 1,000 to open a bank account. We don’t have electricity because we don’t have money. But we will vote for [Mamata] didi because she gives us rice.”

The world may have grown by leaps and bounds in all these years but for the locals of Amlasole, time seems to have stood still. Most tribals are not aware of their rights. While Natho could not get government benefits because he did not have Rs 1,000 to open a bank account, Mura said he sold his goat for Rs 1,000 and opened an account.

While it would be a stretch to say nothing has changed in Amlasole since 2004, development still seems far-fetched for locals. Peace may have returned to Jangal Mahal but for those living in the region, access to basic facilities and their rights is a distant dream.

Come July 8, people’s vote will finally reveal if the parties have been able to assuage the concerns of Jangal Mahal.