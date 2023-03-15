Supporters of DMK leaders T Siva, KN Nehru Clash in Tamil Nadu; BJP Slams Stalin Over Law & Order

Supporters of DMK MP Tiruchi Siva and Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru clashed on Wednesday in Trichy district.

Siva’s supporters showed black flags to Nehru when he went to the State Bank Officers’ colony to inaugurate a badminton court. Siva’s loyalists were angry at the minister for not inviting the senior leader to the government event.

Police swung into action and detained all six protesters. Officials including district collector M Pradeep Kumar, Trichy corporation commissioner S Vaithianathan, and Mayor M Anbazhagan among others attended the event.

However, minutes after the event ended, supporters of Nehru went on a rampage at the residence of Tiruchi Siva and vandalised the property. An SUV car, two-wheeler and windows of the house were damaged- all these were caught on CCTV.

As more and more supporters of the minister arrived at the residence, security was tightened to bring the situation under control. All those who were involved in vandalism were arrested by the police.

Meanwhile, a few supporters of the minister rushed to the sessions court police station where a few of Siva’s supporters were detained. A policewoman who tried to stop them from entering the station was injured and was admitted to a hospital. The two groups attacked each with chairs and other objects.

The MP was not at his residence at the time of the incident. However, Siva’s son-in-law condemned the incident. “It is unfortunate that hooligans barged into the house and vandalised all the valuable properties. The police failed to provide security to the ruling party MP," Karate V Muthukumar, Siva’s son-in-law and a DMK member, told the media.

Meanwhile, the BJP questioned the lawlessness in the state. SG Suryah, BJP spokesperson said, “This is not the first time we are seeing infighting within the DMK. All the law and order issues are happening because the party members are not afraid of the police. This is only going to continue unless Chief Minister Stalin takes stock of the police and ensures proper law and order."

Read all the Latest Politics News here