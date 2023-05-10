Shinde vs Uddhav: Who is 'Real' Shiv Sena? SC to Deliver Verdict Tomorrow

A constitution bench of the Supreme Court will deliver its verdict in the Shiv Sena case on Thursday.

A five-judge Constitution Bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, Justices MR Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha heard the batch of petitions related to the case which led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra last year.

The batch of petitions includes one filed by Eknath Shinde in June 2022 challenging notices issued by the then Deputy Speaker against rebel Shiv Sena MLAs over alleged defection. The petitions by the Thackeray faction filed in the top court challenged the Maharashtra governor’s decision to call for a trust vote, Eknath Shinde’s swearing-in ceremony as the CM and the election of a new assembly speaker, Live Law reported.

The verdict is expected to come on Thursday on the Thackeray faction’s plea to disqualify Eknath Shinde, Sandipanrao Bhumre, Abdul Sattar, Tanaji Sawant, Sanjay Shirsat, Yamini Jadhav, Chimanrao Patil, Bharat Gogawale, Lata Sonawane, Ramesh Bornare, Prakash Surve, Balaji Kinikar, Mahesh Shide, Anil Babar, Sanjay Raimulkar and Balaji Kalyankar from the Maharashtra assembly.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde revolted against Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray last year with 39 party MLAs and formed the government with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In August last year, then Chief Justice of India NV Ramana referred the petitions in the matter to a Consitution Bench.

SC Ruling Will be in Our Favour, Says Shinde Camp

Shiv Sena leader of the Shinde camp Sanjay Shirsat said the Supreme Court judgement will be in their favour.

“I have got the information that the Supreme Court will pronounce its order tomorrow on the disqualification of 16 MLAs. Everything will be clear tomorrow, I am one of the 16 MLAs too. I feel the Supreme Court judgement will be in our favour tomorrow. We are not worried about it," ANI quoted Shirsat as saying.

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar said he is confident that all those who believe in the Constitution will also respect the court’s verdict.

Democracy Alive or Not, Will be Decided Tomorrow: Sanjay Raut

Uddhav Thackeray faction MP Sanjay Raut said it will be decided tomorrow if our judicial system is functioning under any pressure or not.

“Whether democracy is alive in this country or not will be decided tomorrow and it will also be decided if our judicial system is functioning under any pressure or not," Raut said.

EC Recognized Shinde Camp as ‘Real’ Shiv Sena

On February 17 this year, the Election Commission of India recognized Eknath Shinde camp as the “real" Shiv Sena and also allotted them the ‘bow and arrow’ poll symbol.

The order, signed by chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar and election commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel, stated that in the circumstances of the case, the commission was forced to rely upon the test of majority in the legislative wing for adjudicating the present dispute.

“The very basis of the recognition of a political party is in terms of percentage of votes it polled in elections to the legislative assembly and or to the House of People and number of elected members as per the provisions of para 6A, 6B and 6C of the Symbols Order,” the order read.

The outcome of the majority test was clearly in favour of Shinde – 40 MLAs supporting him garnered 36,57,327 votes out of a total of 47,82,440, which is 76 percent of votes polled in favor of 55 winning MLAs in the 2019 assembly elections.

The ECI concluded the order by saying in the absence of democratic internal structures, internal disputes are bound to create rifts and factions leading to determination of the question by the Election Commission under the Symbols Order.