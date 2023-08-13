Sushma Swaraj's Daughter Hits Out At 'Jhagdalu', 'Nikammi' AAP Govt Over Delhi Services Law

Calling Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Government in Delhi “Jhagdalu (quarrelsome) and Nikammi (useless)", Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bansuri Swaraj on Saturday said that now the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 has been passed, administration in the national capital will work in accordance with the law.

Bansuri, who is the daughter of BJP veteran and former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj, said that since 2015, when the AAP government came into power, it has made excuses for its inefficiency.

“It is a ‘jhagdalu’ and ‘nikammi’ government…I congratulate the President for passing the Delhi Services Bill. Now that the Bill is passed, the administration in Delhi will work in accordance with the law," she said addressing a press conference in Delhi.

The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was passed on August 7, replacing an ordinance promulgated by the Centre for handling the transfers and postings of officials in the Delhi government.

The Upper House on Monday passed the Bill that empowers the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi to control Group A services in Delhi, including on matters relating to appointments, transfers, and postings. The bill was passed after a division in which 131 MPs voted in favour of the legislation and 102 against it.

Home Minister Amit Shah defended the Bill in the Rajya Sabha, saying the proposed legislation is aimed at providing effective and corruption-free governance in the national capital.

During the debate on the bill in the Rajya Sabha, former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi in his maiden debate said that the legislature is “perfectly, legitimately valid" and that if any member disagrees, his conscience must be left free.

The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha last week.

(With ANI Inputs)