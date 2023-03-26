Sushma Swaraj’s Daughter Joins Active Politics | Here’s All You Need to Know About Bansuri Swaraj

Commencing her journey into active politics, Bansuri Swaraj, the daughter of late former union minister Sushma Swaraj, was appointed as co-convener of the legal cell of Delhi BJP.

Although Swaraj has been helping the saffron party in legal matters, this is her first position in the political arena.

Taking to Twitter, Swaraj thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda among others for giving her this opportunity.

“It is just that I have been formally given an opportunity to serve the party more actively in the capacity as a legal department co-convener of the Delhi BJP," she tol news agency PTI.

🔺A lawyer by profession, Bansuri, born in 1984, is the only daughter of late Sushma Swaraj and her husband Swaraj Kaushal.

🔺Swaraj is a practicing advocate in the Supreme Court, and has assisted BJP in legal matters from time to time.

🔺Swaraj enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi in 2007.

🔺She has 16 years of experience in the legal profession, according to a statement from Delhi BJP.

🔺After Swaraj graduated from the University of Warwick with a BA (Hons) in English Literature, she went on to study Law at BPP Law School in London.

🔺Swaraj qualified as a Barrister at Law and was called to the bar from the Inn of Inner Temple, London.

🔺After this, she also completed her Masters of Studies from St Catherine’s College at the University of Oxford.

🔺Bansuri hardly grabbed media attention and generally maintained a low profile, except for once occasion involving a controversy during the Indian Premier League (IPL) when her name was brought up for being part of Lalit Modi’s legal team. The controversy later died due to her non-involvement in the case.

