Tamil Nadu: AIADMK Targets DMK Regime Over Hooch Deaths, Takes Out Rally

PTI

Last Updated: May 22, 2023, 15:26 IST

Chennai, India

File photo of Edappadi K Palaniswami (PTI)

AIADMK submitted a memorandum to Governor RN Ravi seeking steps to facilitate an appropriate inquiry over the deaths of over 20 people due to consumption of spurious liquor

The principal opposition AIADMK, led by party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami took out a rally here on Monday against the DMK regime over issues such as the recent hooch tragedy, demanding appropriate action.

The AIADMK submitted a memorandum to Governor RN Ravi seeking steps to facilitate an appropriate inquiry over the deaths of over 20 people due to consumption of spurious liquor.

The rally, taken out from the Little Mount intersection near the Raj Bhavan in the heart of the city witnessed the participation of a large number of party workers who raised slogans against the state government.

Flanked by senior leaders including Dindigul C Srinivasan, K P Munusamy, D Jayakumar and SP Velumani, Palaniswami called on Ravi at the Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum to him.

    The AIADMK urged Ravi to look into the matter to facilitate a proper inquiry by the government over the hooch tragedy.

    The opposition party blamed the DMK regime over ’deteriorating’ law and order situation and availability of ’illicit’ liquor that led to deaths of over 20 people in the state. Several others are being treated for consumption of spurious liquor.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
