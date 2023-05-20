Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to Attend Oath-taking Ceremony of Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka Govt

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin will be in Bengaluru to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Siddaramaiah and his cabinet of ministers. After the Congress won the Karnataka assembly elections with a thumping majority, Stalin was among the first to congratulate the party. “Let us work together to win 2024 to restore the democracy and constitutional values in India," Stalin had tweeted.

The DMK also took a jibe at the BJP for its defeat in the “Dravidian Land". “The unjustifiable disqualification of brother @RahulGandhi as MP, misusing premier investigative agencies against political opponents, imposing Hindi, rampant corruption have all echoed in the minds of Karnataka people while voting and they have upheld the #KannadigaPride by teaching a befitting lesson to BJP’s vindictive politics. The landmass of Dravidian family stands clear of BJP," he had said in another tweet.

The DMK has time and again called for “unity" of all opposition parties and urged regional leaders to ditch the idea of a Third Front. On March 1, the party had invited non-BJP state leaders to attend Stalin’s 70th birthday celebrations in Chennai. Several opposition leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, National Conference supremo Farooq Abdullah and RJD leader and Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav were present at the event. Stalin, during his address at this event, had called the Third Front idea “pointless".

The party has always made a strong pitch for a united opposition led by the Congress. In the run-up to the 2019 general elections, too, Stalin had proposed the Rahul Gandhi’s name as the prime ministerial candidate. With less than a year to go for the 2024 polls now, the DMK has leveraged every opportunity to push for a Congress-led front against the BJP.