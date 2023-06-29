Tamil Nadu Guv Dismisses DMK's Senthil Balaji from Council of Ministers Over Corruption Charges

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Thursday dismissed Senthil Balaji from the Council of Ministers, saying the minister was abusing his position to influence an ongoing investigation against him.

Chief Minister MK Stalin said the Governor does not have the right under the law to take such an action and added he will be taking the legal route against his decision.

A court in Chennai on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji, who was arrested in a money laundering case, till July 12.

On June 14, Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Later, he was admitted to Omandurar government hospital here after he complained of uneasiness and chest pain during an investigation.

According to a press release from Raj Bhavan, Balaji is facing serious criminal proceedings in a number of cases of corruption including taking cash for jobs and money laundering.

“Abusing his position as a Minister, he has been influencing the investigation and obstructing the due process of law and justice. Currently, he is in judicial custody in a criminal case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate. Some more criminal cases against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code are being investigated by the State Police. There are reasonable apprehensions that continuation of Senthil Balaji in the Council of Ministers will adversely impact the due process of law including fair investigation that may eventually lead to breakdown of the Constitutional machinery in the State. Under these circumstances, Hon’ble Governor has dismissed Thiru V.Senthil Balaji from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect," it said.

Gov Has No Legal Authority to Dismiss Any Minister: DMK

DMK spokesperson Sarvanan said the Governor has no legal authority to dismiss any minister. “He is undermining the constitution, acting beyond authority. The Governor is a rubber stamp with no power," he said.

BJP Welcomes Governor’s Decision

However, the BJP welcomed the Governor’s decision and said justice has prevailed. “The Governor knows whats is right and what is wrong… Justice has prevailed. We are happy that governor has taken the decision. The governor was forced to take this decision as DMK was forced to take any deicison against Senthil Balaji," the BJP said.