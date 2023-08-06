TDP Chief Naidu Accuses Andhra Minister Peddireddy of Amassing Rs 40,000 Cr in 4 Years

TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday asked if projects in the YSRCP-ruled Andhra Pradesh will get completed if state ministers are the alleged contractors. He raised questions over the role of state minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and accused him of amassing wealth from new irrigation projects.

Speaking to the media after a comprehensive power-point presentation highlighting the “dismal state" of irrigation projects in the combined Chittoor district, Naidu claimed that Peddireddy ranks second in looting, following state Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy as per his assessment.

According to him, Peddireddy has “siphoned off Rs 40,000 crore" from the state’s coffers and claimed that all embezzled funds will eventually be reclaimed. “We have sounded the call for ‘Yudha Bheri’ in defence of irrigation projects, and in response, the ruling party has declared a form of warfare to spill blood within the State," the former chief minister said.

The TDP leader said that the YSRCP days are numbered, pointing to the growing unrest among the populace as evidence.

In a plea to the police, Naidu urged them not to fall prey to the manipulative tactics of ruling party leaders and emphasised the importance of upholding democratic values.

Naidu further said that his unwavering resolve has driven his active involvement in politics for the past four decades.

Drawing attention to the numbers, he claimed that, out of the total land area of 37.43 lakh acres in the combined Chittoor district, only 10.08 lakh acres are under cultivation, and a mere 4.33 lakh acres are under irrigation.

Delving into details about irrigation projects within the district, he accused Jagan Reddy for halting progress during his four-year term.

He claimed that while 102 projects in Rayalaseema were halted, the combined Chittoor district alone witnessed the pre-closure of 25 projects.

Naidu questioned the feasibility of project completion when the state ministers also “serve as contractors". He said, “As I fight on behalf of all of you, the ruling party leaders audaciously call for a bandh."