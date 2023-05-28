TDP's Nara Lokesh Calls Chandrababu Naidu 'Visionary', CM Jagan Reddy 'Prisoner'

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Sunday called party chief N Chandrababu Naidu a “visionary" and Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy a “prisoner".

While addressing the TDP’s Mahanadu, Lokesh also called Naidu a “hero" and Jagan Reddy a “zero". He said that before the last Andhra Pradesh assembly elections Jagan acted as a soft leader but after coming to power he became a “psycho Jagan".

Recalling the services rendered by the late NT Rama Rao as the chief minister of the state, Lokesh said it was Rama Rao who introduced the schemes like Rs 2 a kg rice, pucca houses, Janata clothes, mid-day meals, and several others to the country. He added that Naidu has the caliber to run Andhra Pradesh.

“It is Naidu who has created history by building the Hitech City in Hyderabad and clearly defined what is a development by encouraging several companies such as Kia Motors, HCL, and TCL to set up their units in the state," Lokesh said, adding that Naidu also introduced several welfare schemes like Chandranna Bheema, Pelli Kanuka, loan waiver for farmers, Pasupu Kunkuma and many others besides introducing Anna canteens to provide food to the poor.

He said, “Naidu means development while Jagan Reddy means destruction". “Jagan came to power by asking people to give him a chance and now has become the richest Chief Minister in the country, he added.

While Naidu has built pucca TIDCO houses, Jagan Reddy washed off his hands by distributing a cent land each for the poor, Lokesh said, adding that it is the TDP that has spent Rs 150 crore during its regime for the welfare of the party cadre. “If any party worker is in trouble, I am here to come to the rescue of such workers and I will not leave those who are creating troubles to the TDP cadre," Lokesh said.

He concluded by saying that the late Rama Rao will always remain as a true legend.