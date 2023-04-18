Telangana BJP Chief Accuses KCR of Allotting Govt Land to Build Idgah, Warns of ‘Heavy Price’

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has written a letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao alleging that land meant for building a vocational training centre has been used to build an Idgah. He said the land in Nirmal town was forest land allotted by the Centre, but it was later denotified at the request of the state government.

“We strongly condemn the act of the government of allotting forest lands meant for public purposes to Idgah to gain selfish political mileage. It is unfortunate that state endowments minister A Indrakaran Reddy and home minister Mahmood Ali are going to Chincholi today to personally launch the works for construction of an Idgah in the forest land, defying the rules that government lands should not be allotted for religious purposes," the letter said.

“I am sure you must be aware that there are two Hindu places of worship close to the area where the Idgah is being constructed. While allotment of land meant for the unemployed youth itself is a big mistake, the construction of Idgah close to the Hindu temples that would create disturbances among the people of two communities would be a big crime," Sanjay Kumar further wrote in the letter.

This is not the first time the BJP chief has accused the BRS government of appeasement politics. In February this year, Bandi Sanjay Kumar had said that he will demolish the domes of the newly built Secretariat if voted to power, as they reflected the culture of the Nizams. The BJP has also promised to change the name of Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar.

In the letter, he further wrote: “At a time when several unemployed youth had resorted to suicides due to the indifferent attitude of your government, I request you not to deprive them of at least skill development and employment training facilities. If the state government goes ahead with the move to construct Idgah in the forest land meant for skill development centre in defiance of the central government orders, it has to pay a heavy price in the coming days."

Meanwhile, at the inauguration of Citco’s permanent office for the Center of Excellence team in Hyderabad, IT minister K Taraka Rama Rao hailed the diversity and inclusivity of the city. He said: “The number of employees in the IT sector in Telangana grew from 3.23 lakh to almost 10 lakh in just nine years. Hyderabad’s tech growth is truly explosive. Let’s give credit where it’s due to a city that embraces diversity and inclusivity."

Read all the Latest Politics News here