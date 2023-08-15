Telangana BJP Chief Homes In on KCR Govt's 'Unkept Promise' of Housing for Poor

It has been almost a month since G Kishan Reddy took over the reins of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit in Telangana from his predecessor Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and his focus has been popularising schemes of the central government. A Maha Dharna, held on August 13, at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad is the biggest programme he has organised till now.

The dharna was aimed at mounting pressure on the state government to fulfil its electoral promise of providing two-bedroom houses to the homeless poor in Telangana. Reddy alleged that the BRS promised to construct the houses before the 2014 election, but it remains unfulfilled. “The party is now saying that the government would provide funds if the poor want to construct houses in their own plots," Kishan alleged.

He has just started but has managed to launch several programmes across the state. The party will hold protests at the mandal level on August 18, followed by protests at the district collectorates on August 23 and 24. A protest meeting will be held in Hyderabad on September 4. At the dharna, Kishan called the BRS “30 per cent government", pointing to the commission he alleged was being pocketed by ruling party leaders in every scheme.

Compared to Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Kishan Reddy has a calmer demeanour and his attacks on the opposition are more measured.

While Bandi Sanjay’s words created an immediate Hindu-Muslim binary, the new president seems to shun that angle and focuses on the shortcomings of the government.

At a press conference held recently in New Delhi, Reddy said that a vote for the BRS would equal a vote for the Congress or the MIM, as the three parties are in collusion. He also criticised the MIM for calling itself a secular party.

“How can MIM call itself secular when it was responsible for all communal riots in Hyderabad? Their leaders had even declared that ‘they would take care of all Hindus’ in 15 minutes. Despite this, the party has been labelled secular by the BRS. The pink party must explain how it came to that conclusion," added Reddy.

Besides these, he has been busy taking part in central government drives like Har Ghar Tiranga. At a separate programme, he criticised the BRS for selling government land to private companies at astronomical prices. Referring to the Kokapet land deal where one acre of land was sold for Rs 100 crore, he said that land should be conserved for future generations. “The BJP will come to power in the state after four months. We will cancel all land deals by BRS and Congress as they are illegally accumulating them," Reddy asserted.