Telangana: BRS Leader KTR Sends Legal Notices to State Presidents of BJP, Congress

Ruling BRS leader and Telangana Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday sent legal notices to state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy for allegedly making "false and baseless defamatory statements" against him over the TSPSC paper leak issue.

In the legal notices sent by Rama Rao's lawyer on his behalf, the Minister told the two leaders to face a defamation suit to the tune of Rs 100 crore if they don't withdraw their allegations and tender a public apology, a release shared by Rama Rao's staff said.

Rama Rao had earlier said he will issue legal notices to Sanjay Kumar and Revanth Reddy for making “false and baseless allegations" against him in the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) paper leak issue.

He had said the legal notices will be issued to them as they sought to defame the BRS government by dragging his name into the issue.

Several people, including some employees of TSPSC, have been arrested over their alleged involvement in the data breach — for stealing and leaking question papers of TSPSC's Assistant Engineer (Civil) examination, among other exams.

The TSPSC on March 15 cancelled the Assistant Engineers (AE) exam held on March 5, following allegations that the question paper had been leaked.

Amid protests by opposition parties and students' groups over the alleged question paper leak, the Commission cancelled the Group-I preliminary exam and two other tests as well.

On Tuesday, the TSPSC rescheduled the written examination for the post of Horticulture Officer from April 4 to June 17.

