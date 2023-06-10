Telangana CM KCR Hits Out at BJP Over 'Privatisation' Moves in Coal, Energy Sectors

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao hit out at the BJP over the Centre’s alleged privatisation moves in the coal and energy sectors. Addressing a public meeting at Mancherial Friday night after inaugurating the new Integrated District Collector’s office, he also attacked the Congress for “selling off" 49 per cent stake in state-run miner Singareni Collieries.

The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is a government coal mining company jointly owned by the Government of Telangana and Government of India on a 51:49 equity basis. Singareni Collieries, founded during the Nizam era, is Telangana’s own, he said.

Singareni Collieries’ turnover rose from Rs 11,000 crore in 2014 (when Telangana was formed and BRS came to power) to Rs 33,000 crore, he added. He alleged that the Congress, when it was in power, had “sold off" 49 per cent stake in the Singareni Collieries to the Centre after failing to repay loans.

Meanwhile, the present BJP-led government at the Centre talks about privatising coal mines and making the Singareni Collieries “sink", he said. “You will be surprised if (I) tell you the ‘golmal’ behind this. There is no shortage of coal in the country. Along with Singareni, eastern coalfields, western coalfields, all put together, 361 billion tons of coal has been found in the country and available to people," he said.

“But, what is happening in the country? When coal reserves of 361 billion tons are there in the country, they say we will privatise electricity, coal mines and close jobs related to electricity and hand over Singareni to private people. What is this bad policy? What is happening in the country?" he said. Rao, who spoke about efforts of state government to strengthen Singareni Collieries, said the government coal mining company would be expanded and transformed into a great employment resource.

Though so much coal is available in the country, it is not being used and that coal is being imported from Australia and Indonesia, he alleged. Because, injustice is happening across the country, the TRS has been changed as BRS to face the injustice and that fight would be carried out across the country, he said.

“While the Congress made Singareni Collieries sink half, the BJP is now out to make it sink fully," he said. Though PM Narendra Modi had given a word against privatisation of Singareni Collieries during a visit to the state, tenders were called for coal mines after he reached Bengaluru, he claimed.

While the Telangana government provided 24×7 power supply, there is power shortage in different states. There are power cuts even in the National Capital, he said. With Telangana set to go for polls this year-end, Rao, also known as KCR, announced a hike in the social security pension given to persons with disabilities by Rs 1,000. Following the hike, the pension would be Rs 4,116.

During his Mancherial visit, he launched the programme to distribute house ‘pattas’ to homeless poor and the scheme to provide financial assistance to those among backward classes who are dependent on traditional occupations. He also launched the second phase of sheep distribution programme to sheep rearers. During the public meeting, the Chief Minister highlighted the numerous welfare and development schemes of his government, including Rythu Bandhu investment scheme for farmers, Rythu Beema life insurance scheme for ryots, free power to farmers, distribution of piped drinking water to households and success in water projects.