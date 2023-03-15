CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Telangana CM KCR to Address Public Meeting in Maharashtra on Mar 26

PTI

Last Updated: March 15, 2023, 12:16 IST

Hyderabad, India

BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, also known as KCR, addressed a public meeting at Nanded in Maharashtra in February. It was the first meeting of BRS outside Telangana

Ruling BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will address a public meeting at Kandar Loha in Maharashtra on March 26 where several local leaders, especially from NCP, are expected to join the party.

Former MLA and NCP leader Shankaranna Dhonge, another ex-MLA Nagnath Ghisewad and several other leaders met Rao in Hyderabad on Tuesday and reportedly expressed their willingness to join the BRS.

They discussed the policies of BRS and its plans for the future with Rao, a BRS release said late on Tuesday night.

Rao, also known as KCR, addressed a public meeting at Nanded in Maharashtra in February. It was the first meeting of BRS outside Telangana.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
