Telangana CM KCR to Hold Crucial Meet With BRS Cadre on Wednesday, Second Meeting in 20 Days

Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao, also known as KCR, has been making arrangements to lead the parliamentary and legislative party meetings, the second such meet in a span of 20 days. Speculations are rife that the meeting is being held to alert the party cadres for the upcoming assembly polls after seeing the Karnataka election results.

A top party leader told News18 that there is no chance of early polls in Telangana. He added that the meeting is being held to discuss the arrangements to celebrate as Telangana will be completing 10 years since its formation.

“The party chief will direct the party leaders and cadre to celebrate the decade-old-Telangana state from village level to state level across Telangana in a big way," the leader said.

He added, “We have nothing to do with Karnataka poll results. We didn’t take part in the poll campaign. We didn’t campaign in support of the JD(S). KCR didn’t went to Karnataka to take part in the poll campaign."

However, as per reliable sources, there is a massive change in political scenario in Telangana after the Congress received overwhelming victory in the just-concluded Karnataka elections.

As of now, the BRS and the BJP are considered as main contenders in Telangana and the Congress seems to be nowhere in the near sight. But as per political analysts, the grand old party is in forefront in order to make a triangular contest in the upcoming assembly elections which is expected to be held by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, BRS working president and Telangana minister KT Rama Rao appealed to the people to elect party candidates in 100 seats in the upcoming polls.

Sources in the party have said that the key leaders in BRS believe that people of Telangana are in support to the state government. Though people gave power to the BRS twice in a row amid anti-incumbency, the KCR is of view that going for early polls is better for the BRS before the anti-incumbency turns out to be stronger.

Speaking to News18, senior journalist Venu Gopal Reddy said, “There are low chances to go for early polls, though the ruling BRS party decided to abolish the government there is no guarantee that the elections will be held immediately. KCR is not in good terms with both the Central government and the Governor. If the government was abolished, there is a chance of imposing President rule in the state and it will led to huge loss to KCR. The recent Karnataka poll results has taught so many befitting lessons to KCR on so many issues especially on corruption and high handedness of party leaders. After considering all this things one may expect that KCR may give direction to his party cadre by focusing on above said things."