Telangana CM Plans Twin Towers for Govt Offices Near New Secretariat, Focuses on State Formation Day Celebrations

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to construct twin towers near the new Secretariat in Hyderabad to accommodate all the heads of departments (HODs) and their staff.

The decision was made during a review meeting chaired by the chief minister, focusing on the upcoming Telangana State Formation Day celebrations and the construction of the twin towers, with the presence of ministers, the chief secretary, and officials relevant.

The chief minister instructed the officials to build offices for all the HODs near the secretariat, considering their regular visits once the construction of the new secretariat is completed.

He requested details about the total number of HODs and their staff and inquired about suitable government sites near the secretariat. The construction of the twin towers, aiming to provide a centralized space for all the HODs, will commence once the location is confirmed.

Emphasizing the significance of the Telangana State Formation Day celebrations, which will last for 21 days, the chief minister urged the officials to organize the event on a grand scale starting from June 2.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari briefed the CM on the preparations being made by the respective departments for daily programs during this period.

Expressing satisfaction with the working environment in the secretariat, K Chandrasekhar Rao asked about the facilities in the newly constructed building.

After concluding the review meeting, he visited the under-construction martyrs memorial situated opposite the secretariat. The chief minister inspected the ongoing work on foot and provided instructions to the officials from the Roads and Buildings department, as the project was nearing completion.

He advised them to place the statue of Telanga Talli in a spacious area in front of the memorial and to construct beautiful fountains on either side of the statue.

Furthermore, he directed the officials concerned to ensure comfortable access and minimize traffic issues for visitors during the 21-day celebrations of the Telangana State Formation Day.

Additionally, he inspected the bridges being constructed at BRK building to facilitate smooth vehicular movement after the inauguration of the new secretariat.