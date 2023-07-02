'BRS Means BJP Rishtedar Samiti': Rahul Gandhi Tears Into KCR as Cong Kickstarts Telangana Poll Campaign

Kickstarting Congress party’s campaign for the upcoming assembly elections in Telangana, Rahul Gandhi on Sunday addressed a rally in Khammam and called Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s party “BJP’s B-Team."

Launching a scathing attack on Rao, Gandhi said that his remote control was with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said that Congress would not join any alliances with his party Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Gandhi also said that the full form of BRS should actually be BJP Rishtedar Samiti.

BRS मतलब BJP Rishtedar Samitiजैसे हमने कर्नाटक में भ्रष्ट BJP को हराया, वैसे ही तेलंगाना में उनकी B-Team भ्रष्ट BRS को हराएंगे! pic.twitter.com/SMNWqGW2fe — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 2, 2023

Gandhi also alleged corruption charges against Rao and BRS leaders, calling them subservient to the saffron party.

“BRS is like BJP Rishtedar Samiti. KCR thinks he is a king and Telangana is his kingdom… “Prime Minister Narendra Modi carries the remote control of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao," he said.

“Just like we defeated the corrupt BJP in Karnataka, his B-Team will defeat the corrupt BRS in Telangana," the former Congress chief said.

Gandhi also talked about the Opposition alliance for 2024 Lok Sabha polls and said, “"We told other opposition leaders if TRS attends the meeting, Congress will not attend it, Congress can’t share stage with TRS."

Gandhi also described Congress workers as ‘babbar sher’ (lions) and “backbone" of the party. “With your support, we can defeat the BRS like we did in Karnataka," he told party workers.

Gandhi thanked the people of Telangana for their massive support during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“We got a huge support from here during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and I want to thank you all for that… During the yatra, we talked about uniting the country. On one hand, we follow an ideology to unite the country and there is another side that is trying to break the country," the Congress leader said.

Congress mad elaborate arrangements to make the rally being attended by Gandhi, a huge success, news agency PTI said.

Along with this, the grand old party is seeking to handle the challenge from BJP which is making efforts to emerge as an alternative to ruling BRS.

Congress has been the major opposition party in Telangana since its formation in 2014.

BJP had won two assembly bypolls and came up with good performance in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections during the last couple of years posing a threat of occupying the main opposition space held by Congress.

With agency inputs