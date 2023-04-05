SSC Paper Leak Case: Telangana BJP Chief Detained, Party Says This Won't End Well for KCR

Telangana MP and state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar was detained after midnight on Wednesday from his residence in Karimnagar ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state.

BJP has said that Bandi Sanjay Kumar has been taken into custody on “fabricated" charges of being involved in secondary school paper leak.

A team of police reportedly reached the Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s residence in Karimnagar and took him into custody, sparking tensions with MP’s supporters and party workers trying to stop the police.

In videos that surfaced, Bandi Sanjay could be seen being dragged by policemen and later made to sit inside a police van. He was reportedly taken to Bommala Ramaram police station in Nalgaunda district.

BJP leader Amit Malviya posted a video and slammed CM K Chandrashekar Rao in his tweet, saying, “In a midnight operation, Telangana police has arrested BJP state President Bandi Sanjay Kumar on fabricated charges of being involved in secondary school paper leak."

In a midnight operation, Telangana police has arrested BJP state President Bandi Sanjay Kumar on fabricated charges of being involved in secondary school paper leak.This won’t end well for KCR. pic.twitter.com/jSCIxtWysX — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 4, 2023

“This won’t end well for KCR," Malviya said.

BJP State General Secretary Premender Reddy said, “BJP state president Bandi Sanjay was detained by police past midnight. He has been held from his residence in Karimnagar illegally."

“They should have initiated any legal process in the morning, where would Bandi Sanjay go? This is nothing but to disturb PM Modi’s programme in Telangana," Reddy alleged.

Karimnagar, Telangana | BJP state president Bandi Sanjay detained by police from his residence in KarimnagarPolice have arrested BJP state president Bandi Sanjay from his residence illegally. This is nothing but to disturb PM Modi’s program in Telangana: BJP State General… pic.twitter.com/LeipGaR2sC — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2023

“What was the need for this action against a Member of Parliament at midnight? What are the crime and case? They are not telling us anything. He is being taken to Bhongir. Why is he being taken there?" Reddy further questioned.

“The reason behind this action is that we are raising our voice against the KCR government over the question paper leak case. This is all against the ‘Democracy’," he alleged.

Following the detention, Telangana BJP leaders announced that a state-wide protest would be launched.

The development comes just days ahead of PM Modi’s visit to the state. PM Modi is scheduled to visit Telangana on April 8 to inaugurate Vande Bharat Express train from Secunderabad to Tirupati along with launching various other developmental projects.

(With ANI inputs)

