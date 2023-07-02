'Thankful to PM Modi': Sharad Pawar Reacts to Nephew Ajit's Mutiny, Says Rebels Not His Enemies

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said that his nephew Ajit Pawar’s decision to jump ship and be sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister in the Maharashtra government, led by Shiv Sena and BJP, was “not a big thing" and that he would address the issue during a public meeting on Monday.

Addressing the media, the veteran leader said “two days ago Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made a statement about the NCP. He mentioned two things in his statement: that the NCP is a finished party and he referred to the irrigation complaint and allegations of corruption."

“I am happy that some of my colleagues have taken the oath. From their joining the NDA government, it is clear that all the charges have been cleared. I am thankful to him," he added.

Ajit Pawar was earlier sworn in as deputy chief minister in the Eknath Shinde government, while eight others, including Dilip Walse Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal, were made ministers.

The NCP chief called the rebellion within his party as “colleagues taking a different stand." “I had called a meeting of all the leaders on July 6 where some important issue was to be discussed and some changes were to be made within the party but before that meeting, some of the leaders have taken a different stand," Pawar said.

He said the rebellion by is nephew Ajit Pawar was “not a new thing" as he had faced crisis within the party in 1980s. “The party I was leading in 1980 had 58 MLAs, later all left and only 6 MLAs left, but I strengthened the numbers and those who left me lost in their constituencies," he said.

He further vowed to strengthen the party and said he would take action against some leaders. “MLAs and all senior leaders will sit together to decide about any action against the rebel leaders. Being the president, I had appointed Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare but they did not follow their responsibilities. Therefore, I have to take some action against them," he said.

The NCP supremo said that while he “did not receive a single call from Ajit," the party members who rebelled “are not my personal enemies."

Expressing confidence, Sharad Pawar said “I am not bothered that people have left, but I am worried for their future,"

With the leader of opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly stepping down from the post due to his new role in the Shinde cabinet, Sharad Pawar said he will discuss the matter with the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. “It is the right of the speaker to decide about of the leader of the Opposition. In the next two-three days, we will sit with Congress and Uddhav Thackeray to access the situation. Our main strength is the common people, they have elected us," he said.

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar claimed control over NCP, calling his faction as the “real" party and said he decided to become part of the Eknath Shinde government for the development of the country, and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

He dismissed split in the Nationalist Congress Party and said they would contest all the future elections on the NCP’s name and symbol.

“The country is progressing under the leadership of PM Modi. He is also popular in other countries. Everyone supports him and appreciates his leadership," he said defending his decision to share power with the BJP.

“We will fight the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections with them (BJP) and that is why we have taken this decision," he added.

Pawar further said the Maharashtra cabinet will be expanded soon and the portfolios will be announced in a couple of days.