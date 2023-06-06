The Maha Picture: Bitter Battle over Sugar Mills That Hold Key to State Politics

Sugar cooperative mills play a major role in Maharashtra politics and that is why there are tough fights in elections for these factories. Big state leaders either contest these polls or put their might behind the panel of local supporters. But since the past few years, many sugar mills have been facing a financial crunch due to sluggish domestic demand, no exports, and an increase in the prices of sugarcane without a commensurate rise in sugar prices.

Often these sugar mills have to apply for loans from the Centre-run National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC). After carefully examining the audits of these sugar mills, the NCDC makes its decision. This time, the Maharashtra government had also sent applications of sugar mills run by BJP leaders for ‘margin money loan’. But the NCDC didn’t approve the applications, saying the sugar mills don’t fit in the criteria.

The state cooperative department was told by the NCDC that if the Maharashtra government takes responsibility for the repayment of this huge loan, then the corporation will think positively about the proposal. So the cooperative department made the proposal for a loan of Rs 1,023.57 crore for nine sugar mills connected to BJP bigwigs like union minister of state Raosaheb Danve, state revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, former deputy chief minister Vijaysinh Mohite-Patil, former ministers Panakja Munde and Harshvardhan Patil, Member of Parliament Dhananjay Mahadik, and MLA Abhimanyu Pawar.

This proposal was presented in the state cabinet for approval in April. But, surprisingly, a few ministers from the BJP opposed it. They raised the concern that If the government helps only a few sugar mills then the wrong message could be sent to the public. It was supported by ministers from the Eknath Shinde camp along with the finance and planning department of the state government. The opposition also raised its voice, threatening to go to court. A cabinet subcommittee was appointed, which took a decision on certain parameters by approving the proposals of six sugar mills of Rs 550 crore.

According to sources, the approved proposals for loans don’t include the sugar mills connected to revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and former minister Pankaja Munde. This has raised eyebrows and again the issue of “infighting" in the state BJP is being discussed in the political corridors of Maharashtra. Panakja Munde, who was a cabinet minister in the Devendra Fadnavis government, never had a cordial relationship with the then CM. When her father and BJP top leader Gopinath Munde was alive, he was the face of Maharashtra BJP. Following his death, there were talks that Pankaja could become the first woman CM of Maharashtra. In 2014, the BJP won the Maharashtra elections and Devendra Fadnavis was made the CM and Panakja Munde was made a cabinet minister. But the differences between Fadnavis and her have increased, say sources.

According to political analysts, after becoming the CM of Maharashtra in 2014, Fadnavis tactically targeted those BJP leaders who opposed him. Some analysts are of the opinion that scams, which came out against senior BJP leaders and former minister Eknath Khadse, Vinod Tawde, and Pankaja Munde were part of that strategy.

In January, Pankaja remained absent during the official visit of Fadnavis on her home turf. Fadnavis also didn’t consider Pankaja’s name while appointing candidates for the previous state legislative council elections. After getting the post of BJP national secretary, Panakja has made it clear that her leaders are Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and JP Nadda.

top videos

Another BJP leader who has received much attention in a very short period since joining the party is Radhakrishana Vikhe Patil. Being the leader of the opposition from 2014 to 2019, Vikhe Patil took Fadnavis head-on when the latter was CM. Regarding allegations levelled by Vikhe Patil on the Mumbai city development plan, Fadnavis had also sent him a legal notice. But later Vikhe Patil joined the BJP. When the disqualification plea of the Uddhav Thackeray camp against Eknath Shinde and his MLAs was in the Supreme Court, there was speculation that Vikhe Patil could become the next chief minister if the apex court order was against Shinde. His access to top BJP leaders in the national capital in a short time has raised eyebrows among party leaders in the state. According to sources, Fadnavis had expressed his displeasure to Vikhe Patil regarding his working style and the way he is running the important department of state revenue.

According to reports, Vikhe Patil’s name may be considered for the post of CM of Maharashtra in the 2024 assembly elections because there is a chance that Fadnavis may get elevated to national politics. In such a scenario, Vikhe Patil and Pankaja’s sugar mills finding no place in the loan list is garnering attention. It also indicates what signal Fadnavis wants to send to these leaders who may go against him in the near future. After all, sugar mill politics holds the key to the politics of Maharashtra.