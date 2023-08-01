The Maha Picture | Sharad Pawar on Dais With PM Modi and Ajit Pawar. His Own MLAs More Stumped Than INDIA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Pune to receive the prestigious Lokmanya Tilak National Award. The event is being attended by Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and both his deputy chief ministers. But the presence of one leader on stage has created ripples for more reasons than one.

This is the first time NCP chief Sharad Pawar is sharing the dais with nephew Ajit Pawar since the latter joined the Eknath Shinde-BJP government as deputy CM. More importantly, as a significant senior member of the newly formed Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), pitched as an anti-BJP front for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Pawar’s presence at an event honouring Modi has put the Opposition bloc at unease.

The Lokmanya Tilak National Award, constituted by Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust in 1983 to honour the legacy of the legendary freedom fighter, is being conferred on PM Modi this time and Pawar has been invited as the chief guest.

The Maratha strongman, who has played a crucial role in bringing smaller parties under the INDIA umbrella, enjoys a long association with the Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust. More than his name on the invite as chief guest, what has raised eyebrows is his admission that the Trust approached PM Modi through Pawar himself.

Constituents of the INDIA bloc, particularly the Congress and Shiv Sena-UBT who are allies of the NCP in Maharashtra, were already left guessing about Pawar’s true sentiment on Ajit Pawar’s rebellion, but have now been left even more stumped on his loyalties towards the alliance.

Just a few days ago, Pawar had declared that if Shiv Sena-UBT, Congress and NCP decide, they can “change the political scenario in Maharashtra”. He had made the statement while sharing the dais with Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray and senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat.

Pawar’s latest move has led to questions in the INDIA camp. “The INDIA bloc was formed with one agenda — ‘Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao’. Sharad Pawar is part of this alliance, but if he is attending the (Pune) program and sharing the dais with Narendra Modi, then does Pawar have the moral right to be in this alliance?” asked a senior Congress leader.

Pawar’s supporters, however, cite that an invitation to the event was also extended to former chief minister and former Union home minister Sushilkumar Shinde and that Rohit Tilak, one of the main office-bearers of the Trust, is still member of the Congress party.

Shiv Sena-UBT, too, reportedly was not in favour of Sharad Pawar attending the event. Few leaders also sought to remind Pawar of PM Modi’s recent remarks against the NCP.

“This is a non-political program and Pawar said that he gave the invitation to the PM himself three months ago so he has to attend. But the situation is different now. The PM attacked the NCP a month ago. And after the corruption attack, the NCP leaders went with the BJP. And today, those leaders will be there. So you say that your allegations of corruption against NCP and Shiv Sena are false and hence you are sharing the stage. This clarity should come from the BJP,” said Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut.

The most confused by Pawar’s flip-flop, however, are the nearly dozen MLAs who sided with the veteran politician when more than 40 of their party and Assembly colleagues followed Ajit Pawar into the Shinde-BJP fold. Sources say some of the pro-Sharad Pawar MLAs are now regretting their choice.

Many NCP MLAs have preferred to refrain from attending the monsoon session of the Assembly amid the turf war as they believe to be a family issue among the Pawars.

Many are also questioning the sudden drop in aggression by the Sharad Pawar camp against Ajit Pawar’s rebellion, during which he also took potshots at his uncle’s age and suggested a soft retirement from politics. The rumour in political circles indicates that some members of the Sharad Pawar camp have “gone soft” on Ajit Pawar to protect the possibility of getting plum berths or positions in the future.

Supporters of Sharad Pawar say the Pune event is a non-political program. The NCP chief is known to keep his cards close to his chest until the last moment. Will his presence at the event honouring PM Modi expose chinks in the Opposition armour?