'The Man Who Made You Minister....': Congress Lashes Out At Jaishankar Over His Remarks On Rahul Gandhi

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: June 09, 2023, 09:08 IST

New Delhi, India

“Rahul Gandhi has a habit of criticising India abroad. I don’t think taking national politics out of the country is in the national interest, Jaishankar had said. (PTI File Photos)

EAM S Jaishankar had slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his "habit of criticising India abroad" saying it is not in the interest of the country to speak on its internal matters on a global platform

Congress on Thursday hit back at External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on his criticism of Rahul Gandhi for his remarks made in the US recently, saying it was Gandhi who gave him a ministerial position.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter and said the man who started the practice of taking national politics outside the country is “none other than the man who gave you (Jaishankar) your ministerial position".

“The man who started the practice of taking national politics outside the country is none other than the man who gave you your ministerial position. You know it but you cannot acknowledge it Dr Minister," the Congress leader tweeted.

Earlier, Jaishankar had slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his “habit of criticising India abroad" saying it is not in the interest of the country to speak on its internal matters on a global platform. “The world is watching us," Jaishankar said referring to a recent statement made by Rahul Gandhi during his US visit.

“Rahul Gandhi has a habit of criticising India abroad. I don’t think taking national politics out of the country is in the national interest," Jaishankar said.

At an event in the US, Rahul Gandhi had said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is driving the Indian car by only looking in the rear-view mirror which will lead to “one accident after another."

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala also weighed in on Jaishankar’s remarks and said the BJP has given an “old script" to the external affairs minister and he should read a new one.

“The prime minister has made fun of previous governments and made light of the country’s over-70-year-old history. What Rahul Gandhi has said is only the truth that a planned systematic attack on our constitutional bodies is happening," Surjewala said during a press conference in New Delhi.

