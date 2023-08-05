'There Is Demand from All Corners': Maha Dy CM Fadnavis Says 'Love Jihad' Laws of Various States Being Studied

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the state government was thinking about introducing a law to curb "love jihad" but will study similar legislations in other states before taking a decision.

Love jihad is a term used by right-wing activists and outfits to allege a conspiracy by Muslim men to convert Hindu women to Islam through marriage.

"Many cases have come up of girls getting married and converting. There is demand from all corners to make a law against this. Earlier, I had made an announcement in the House also. Accordingly, the study of laws in various states is on and then the decision about it in Maharashtra will be taken,” Fadnavis said.

Speaking about the Supreme Court on Friday staying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a 2019 defamation case related to a remark on the Modi surname, Fadnavis made a veiled attack on the opposition party by saying "some people think if the Supreme Court rules in their favour, then it (decision) is good or else it is bad".

Such people are trying to destroy the institutions created under the Constitution of India, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader claimed.

"The Supreme Court has said that the statement made by Gandhi was not appropriate. The Congress and some parties have been praising the SC verdict," he said.

He also slammed Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray for calling the BJP "Maharashtradweshi" (one who hates Maharashtra) in connection with the clean chit given to the state government by a White Paper on projects allegedly leaving the state and setting up base at other sites.

"I was under the impression Aaditya Thackeray will speak after studying the issue but he has kept his eyes shut. What is the use of responding to someone who opposes just for the sake of opposition," the deputy CM said.

Fadnavis was talking to reporters after attending the passing-out parade at the Maharashtra Police Academy here. Fadnavis holds the Home portfolio in the Eknath Shinde government.

Fadnavis said the state government will soon recruit 18,000 police personnel, while the force will get 650-700 sub inspectors by September over and above the 500 PSIs who graduated from the MPA during the day.

"We are also creating the biggest cyber platform in the country to bring together banking, non-banking, other financial institutions and police to eradicate online crimes," he said.

The MPA at Nashik is one of the most reputed training institutions in the country and the PSIs joining the force must be fully ready to tackle and curb economic and cyber offences, the CM said.

He told the PSIs they have got the opportunity to serve society and must remember that getting accolades from the people will be their most important service medal.

After the passing-out parade, Fadnavis conducted 'bhoomi pujan' (ground breaking ceremony) of the proposed new educational complex, Motor Transport Department building, main entrance of the Academy and the protection wall.

The new educational complex will come on a 13846 square metre plot at an estimated cost of Rs 79.68 crore.

The MPA training of the 122nd batch began on August 1 last year and saw 494 PSIs, comprising 349 men and 145 women from Maharashtra as well as one individual from Goa, completing the course.

An official said 88 per cent of them are graduates and the rest have completed post-graduation.

Abhijeet Bharat Kale received 'Revolver of Honour' as the best trainee and Yeshwantrao Chavan Gold Cup for the all-round cadet, the official added.