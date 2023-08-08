CHANGE LANGUAGE
They Don't Tolerate 'Single Engine' Govts Anywhere in India: Sibal's Dig at Centre After Parliament Passes Delhi Bill
1-MIN READ

They Don't Tolerate 'Single Engine' Govts Anywhere in India: Sibal's Dig at Centre After Parliament Passes Delhi Bill

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: August 08, 2023, 11:25 IST

New Delhi, India

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, who was a Union minister during UPA I and II, quit the Congress in May last year (File: PTI)

Sibal said, "NCT of Delhi (Amendment Bill) 2023 approved by Parliament. Allows Centre to control services of bureaucrats in the Delhi government to further emasculate the autonomy necessary for representative democracy"

With Parliament passing the contentious Delhi services bill, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Tuesday took a swipe at the Centre, saying they don’t tolerate “single engine” governments anywhere in India.

Parliament on Monday passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, that gives the central government control over bureaucrats in the Delhi government with the Rajya Sabha approving it with 131 votes in favour and 102 against.

In a tweet, Sibal said, “NCT of Delhi (Amendment Bill) 2023 approved by Parliament. Allows Centre to control services of bureaucrats in the Delhi government to further emasculate the autonomy necessary for representative democracy."

“They don’t tolerate ‘single engine’ governments anywhere in India!" he said on Twitter.

Sibal, who was a Union minister during UPA I and II, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party’s support.  He has floated a non-electoral platform ‘Insaaf’ aimed at fighting injustice.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:August 08, 2023, 11:25 IST
last updated:August 08, 2023, 11:25 IST