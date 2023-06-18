'They Fight For Chairs With Chairs': BJP's Dig After Video of Ruckus at Mumbai Youth Congress Meet Goes Viral

Ruckus erupted in Mumbai’s Youth Congress headquarters after a meeting resulted in a huge fight and party leaders resorted to throwing chairs at each other.

In a video shared by BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, Youth Congress Workers can be seen throwing chairs and punches at each other as a violent scuffle broke out between them.

Maharashtra | Ruckus erupts during a meeting of Youth Congress workers in Mumbai, in the presence of Indian Youth Congress president BV Srinivas.(Screengrab of unverified video) pic.twitter.com/ZxUxhICAUl — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2023

According to media reports, the reason behind the fight broke out between two groups over the demand to remove Maharashtra Youth Congress chief Kunal Nitin Raut.

Youth Congress national chief BV Srinivas, who was expected to hold a press conference after the scheduled meeting at the Congress office in Dadar Tilak Bhawan, left without addressing the media.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Ponawalla took a veiled dig at the working of Congress party adding that they only know how to fight with and for the chair.

Youth Congress gathering held in Mumbai concluded in a violent fight, involving the hurling of chairs! INC = I Need Chair or I need to throw chair कांग्रेस में झगड़ा हमेशा कुर्सी का रहा है और कुर्सी फेंक के हुआ है Rajasthan, Chattsigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka & now… pic.twitter.com/XBJ59NgwIO — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) June 18, 2023

“This is the true character of the Congress party, they fight for a chair with chairs even among each other. They fight for chairs in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and where they can’t secure a chair, they fight among themselves by throwing chairs at each other," Poonawalla said.

The BJP leader also attacked Rahul Gandhi’s much-touted ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and said before uniting India, the Congress party must conduct a ‘Party Jodo Yatra’ for the infighting within themselves.