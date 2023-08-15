'They Keep Family's Interests Above Nation': Hardeep Puri Hits Out at Cong, SP Over 'Parivarvaad' | Exclusive

Union Minister Hardeep Puri on Tuesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech and slammed Congress and Samajwadi Party over dynasty politics.

In an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, Puri said even when Jawahar Lal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi were not prime ministers, they were controlling the power.

“10 years ago, when we used the word ‘parivarvaad’, the dynasty was then in control of levers of power. Jawahar Lal Nehru, Indira Gandhi ji, Rajiv Gandhi ji even when they were not Prime ministers, they were controlling the power. Today we are talking about dynasties in the context of some people who have not allowed internal democracy in their own parties and those kinds of people are trying to come together. SP is totally ‘parivarvaad’ and Congress is also ‘parivarvaad’. We are talking about those who keep the interests of their family over the nation,” he said.

Commenting on the Prime Minister’s speech, the Union Minister said it stands out for a variety of reasons. “In 2014, PM inherited a situation. We became the 5th Largest economy. Today, the manner in which he prepared the country to become the third largest economy, PM is talking about being a developed country…There are some fantastic takeaways like making two crore women making Lakhpati,” he said.

Puri accused the opposition of running away from discussion in Parliament on Manipur where the violence killed over 150 people since May 3. “They kept saying we want under this and that rule. They just want to do political tourism. There is an ethnic issue there, an issue of infiltration there and there are drug-related issues there. When PM spoke on Manipur, they did not want to be part of it,” he said.

The Union Minister said PM Modi talks about economic empowerment and government schemes are reaching the needy irrespective of caste and creed. “The confidence with which he uses the word guarantee. Millions of people are coming out of poverty now, he said I will make it easier for them to acquire affordable housing,” he said.

On the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Puri said there is no arrogance or overconfidence. “Here is the PM who is the product of the society where he had valued his youth time experience. He is true people’s prime minister,” he said.

Asked to comment on Congress leader Randeep Surjewala’s ‘demons’ remark, the Union Minister said, “There are 22.9 crore BJP members, are they all demons? I think it’s a milder word when PM used it for corruption. To call it Rakshas, I think corruption is more than a rakshas. Even Dynasty and appeasement is also one of the same,” he said.