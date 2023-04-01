'They've Given Supari...': PM Modi Takes 'April Fools' Day' Jibe at Cong, Accuses Oppn of Tarnishing His Image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a jibe at Congress over the Vande Bharat Train flagging-off event in Bhopal. The Prime Minister also slammed the grand-old-party for not developing and modernising Indian Railways.

PM Modi began his speech at the flag-off event by expressing condolences over deaths in the Indore temple tragedy in which 36 people died.

“I was told that this event is on April 1. I said why do you keep events on April 1. When news about this flagging-off event will come in newspapers, Congress people will say Modi will pull an April Fool’s prank. But you see this start embarked on a journey on April 1. This is a symbol of our skill, capability, and self-confidence."

In a veiled dig at Congress, the PM said previous governments were busy with polarization for the vote bank that they did not get time for the welfare of the people.

“Previous governments focused on only one family as the country’s first family and left poor and middle-class on their own. Indian Railways is an example of this. Indian rail is the common man’s ride… It was not upgraded. Was it right? They could have made railway modern but they sacrificed the development of railways for politics and self-interest," he said.

In the last 9 years, the Prime Minister said that the government has been making efforts to make the Indian railway the best in the world.

Hitting out at the opposition leaders, PM Modi said some people have taken a pledge to tarnish his image.

“In 2014, there are some people who have taken a pledge to tarnish the image of Modi. For this, they have given ‘supari’ to some people and also doing it. Some people inside and outside the country are supporting them. These people are trying to tarnish Modi’s image."

“But today India’s poor, middle-class, tribals, dalits, and backwards, every Indian is Modi’s ‘suraksha kavach’. This has made them mad. Now they have taken a pledge that ‘Modi teri kabra khudegi’. Amid their conspiracies, every Indian should pay attention to development and nation-building."

