Third Manipur BJP MLA Resigns from Administrative Post Within a Fortnight

Manipur BJP MLA Paonam Brojen on Thursday tendered his resignation from the chairmanship of Manipur Development Society on “personal grounds." Brojen is the third party legislator from the northeastern state to have resigned from their respective administrative posts of the Manipur government within a fortnight.

All three MLAs are currently in Delhi reportedly to meet the party’s central leadership and voice their grievances.

Their moves created speculation that dissension was brewing in the Biren Singh-led BJP government.

“I tender my resignation from the post of Chairman of Manipur Development Society Imphal on personal grounds. This may be kindly accepted,” Brojen said in a letter to Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Earlier, BJP MLA Karam Shyam resigned on Monday from the chairmanship of Tourism Corporation Manipur Limited complaining that he had “not been assigned any responsibility".

On April 8, another party legislator Thokchom Radheshyaam quit as the advisor to the chief minister citing a similar grievance.

The fourth MLA, Khwairakpam Raghumani, has filed a complaint with the Manipur police against the BJP state Minority Morcha president for “threatening" him through a Facebook post.

