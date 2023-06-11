'This Has Never Happened': Oppn Demands Probe Into Police 'Lathi-charge' on Warkaris in Maharashtra

Opposition leaders in Maharashtra slammed the Eknath Shinde-led government alleging lathi-charge by police on Warkari devotees during a procession in Pune on Sunday and demanded a high-level inquiry.

Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar condemn the alleged police lathi-charge and this has never happened before in the history of Pandharpur Wari.

संतश्रेष्ठ ज्ञानेश्वर माऊली पालखीच्या आळंदीहून प्रस्थान सोहळ्यावेळी वारकरी बांधवांवर झालेल्या पोलीस लाठीमाराची घटना क्लेशदायक आहे. महाराष्ट्राच्या संत, भक्तीपरंपरेचं वैभव असलेल्या पंढरपूर वारीच्या इतिहासात असं यापूर्वी घडलं नव्हतं. आजची घटना मनाला दु:ख देणारी आहे. सोहळ्याचं योग्य…— Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) June 11, 2023

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said the most peaceful and devoted followers of Sant Dyaneshwar Maharaj, warkaris, are also not spared by this heartless and immoral “khoke Sarkar”.

The devotees of Lord Vitthal being lathicharged.The most peaceful and devoted followers of Sant Dyaneshwar Maharaj, warkaris, are also not spared by this heartless and immoral khoke sarkar.श्री. अमित शाह कल बड़ी-बड़ी हिंदुत्व की बात कर रहे थे नांदेड में, कुछ सवाल भी पूछ रहे… pic.twitter.com/BQ3tiQupsk— Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) June 11, 2023

Only Minor Skirmish, No Lathi-charge: Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner

However, Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner Vinoy Kumar Choubey denied lathi-charge allegations but said there was a minor skirmish between the warkaris and police, Pune Mirror reported.

The incident occurred when devotees were scrambling to gain entry into Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Samadhi Mandir in Alandi town, 22 km from Pune city, during the ceremonial procession which is part of the annual Ashadhi Ekadashi pilgrimage to Pandharpur.

Police had made elaborate arrangements and held meetings with temple trustees to prevent any untoward incident, said Commissioner of Pimpri Chinchwad, Vinay Kumar Choubey. While the police were sending batches of 75 devotees at a time, a few people breached the barricades and tried to enter the temple, he said.

“There was an altercation when police tried to stop them," Choubey said but refuted allegations that police lathi-charged warkaris.

‘This is Shameful’: Oppn Demands High-level Probe

The issue took a political turn with opposition NCP and Congress claiming that police lathi-charged warkaris.

NCP working president and Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule demanded action against those at fault. “I condemn the (state) government for the incident of lathi-charge on warkaris. This has never happened in so many years. The pilgrimage (to Pandharpur) has been a tradition for the past few centuries. The administration’s mismanagement put a blot on this annual celebration. It is anguishing to see the lathi-charge on the warkari community. Those who are at fault should face action," she said.

She said warkaris have played the role of the guide (to society) through their simple and easy teachings.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole demanded a high-level inquiry and strict action against the guilty. He said police officials involved in lathicharge should be suspended.

NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto described the incident as shameful.

“Since March, an atmosphere of tension and violence prevails in the state. Today warkaris in Alandi have been lathicharged. This is shameful. If Devendra Fadnavis (home minister) cannot run the state, he should resign," he said.

(With PTI inputs)