Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde has ordered probe into the corruption allegations by BJP MLA Ameet Satam against Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Satam had described in his speech how money was siphoned off by Kolkata-based companies, and named two persons related to the case.

In a discussion held in the Legislative Assembly, Satam said, “In the case, the money was siphoned off, laundered through some companies registered in Kolkata. Nandkishor Chaturvedi and Shridhar Patankar are common names in all the companies.”

Demanding an inquiry into the matter, the BJP leader said, “I have already placed all the facts before the house and also submitted the documents. A probe should be conducted through anti-corruption bureau and culprits should be punished. This is looting of public money and somebody has to be made accountable for the corruption.”

In his reply, the Chief Minister agreed to conduct the inquiry into the matter. “Ameet Satam has raised an issue related to corruption in the BMC. We will inquire the matter without any bias and book the culprits,” he said.

BJP has remained aggressive against corruption cases in the Shiv Sena-ruled BMC. Satam has been raising several corruption cases against BMC while the Sena was leading the civic body. He has written to the BMC commissioner and the state government on several occasions to take action and prevent misuse of public fund.

