CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Rahul GandhiCongress Karnataka ElectionsRaghav ChadhaAmit Shah
Home » Politics » ‘This is Looting of Public Money’: After BJP MLA’s Corruption Charges Against BMC, Shinde Orders Probe
1-MIN READ

‘This is Looting of Public Money’: After BJP MLA’s Corruption Charges Against BMC, Shinde Orders Probe

Reported By: Mayuresh Ganapatye

Edited By: Shilpy Bisht

News18.com

Last Updated: March 26, 2023, 11:32 IST

Mumbai, India

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said his government will look into the matter without any bias and book the culprits. (Photo: PTI File)

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said his government will look into the matter without any bias and book the culprits. (Photo: PTI File)

MLA Ameet Satam alleged that money was laundered through some companies registered in Kolkata, and Nandkishor Chaturvedi and Shridhar Patankar are common names in all the companies

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde has ordered probe into the corruption allegations by BJP MLA Ameet Satam against Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Satam had described in his speech how money was siphoned off by Kolkata-based companies, and named two persons related to the case.

In a discussion held in the Legislative Assembly, Satam said, “In the case, the money was siphoned off, laundered through some companies registered in Kolkata. Nandkishor Chaturvedi and Shridhar Patankar are common names in all the companies.”

Demanding an inquiry into the matter, the BJP leader said, “I have already placed all the facts before the house and also submitted the documents. A probe should be conducted through anti-corruption bureau and culprits should be punished. This is looting of public money and somebody has to be made accountable for the corruption.”

In his reply, the Chief Minister agreed to conduct the inquiry into the matter. “Ameet Satam has raised an issue related to corruption in the BMC. We will inquire the matter without any bias and book the culprits,” he said.

RELATED NEWS

BJP has remained aggressive against corruption cases in the Shiv Sena-ruled BMC. Satam has been raising several corruption cases against BMC while the Sena was leading the civic body. He has written to the BMC commissioner and the state government on several occasions to take action and prevent misuse of public fund.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

About the Author
Mayuresh Ganapatye
Mayuresh Ganapatye, News Editor at News18.com, writes on politics and civic issues, as well as human interests stories. He has been covering Maharasht...Read More
Tags:
  1. BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)
  2. eknath shinde
  3. Maharashtra government
first published:March 26, 2023, 11:32 IST
last updated:March 26, 2023, 11:32 IST