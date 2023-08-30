‘This Will Change Their Lives’: Karnataka’s Shivakumar on Griha Lakshmi Scheme Launch Today | Exclusive

With the launch of Griha Lakshmi scheme in Mysuru today, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, in an interview with News18, said the Congress has set up the ‘Karnataka model’, which can be emulated by other states. “This will change their lives, social and economic status,” the minister said.

As the Congress completes 100 days of governance in Karnataka, Shivakumar said “we have delivered what we have promised”. Griha Lakshmi scheme is a gift for the people, he added.

The scheme provides cash assistance of Rs 2,000 a month to female heads of the house in the state. A total of 1.3 crore women have registered for the plan.

When asked about the party’s plan for the next five years, the Deputy CM said “whatever schemes we have promised, we will take them forward”.

Edited interview

Q: From ‘D’ for Deputy Chief Minister to ‘D’ for delivering on promises that were made. One of the biggest achievements has been the Griha Lakshmi scheme, with more than 1.3 crore women enrolling and an allocation of over Rs 33,000 crore. Was it a challenge putting it together?

A: Out of 1.33 crore, only 1.1 crore have opted till now; they may register later as well. With the 1.1 crore who have applied, all of them will receive their sanction orders. Today, on their phones, they will receive a message that lists their application number, their ID number, and the sanction order. The banks will inform all the beneficiaries that their accounts will receive the money that the government is providing to them under the Direct Benefit Transfer. Today is a significant day as our government completes 100 years, and the people will receive a gift from us on this completion. Whatever we have promised, we have delivered.

Q: Now that you have completed 100 days of your governance, you have faced challenges and attacks from the Opposition. Yet, you have ensured that the five promises are successfully delivered. Will this be implemented in other states as well? I recall West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying she would like to implement the Griha Lakshmi scheme in her state as well. With the Telangana elections around the corner, will this also be used as a poll promise?

A: Karnataka has a model that we (Congress) have set up. While they all talk about the Gujarat model, we have given you the Karnataka model, a new concept. Take a look at the way we are implementing the Griha Lakshmi programme. All the beneficiaries in the state will watch this. We have blocked two hours on television sets so that all women can see the rollout on their TV from home. We have also provided the option for women to participate from the panchayat offices via Zoom. We have given people an opportunity to be part of this programme. This will change their lives, social and economic status.

Q: Are you saying that Karnataka has set a model that can be emulated and implemented across?

A: Definitely, we have set a standard of socio-economic strength.

Q: The BJP has no leader of the opposition in both houses. They are yet to elect a state president as the present leader is on an extended term. What do you think the BJP is up to?

A: I don’t want to comment about their party. It is their wish. Let them do what they want.

Q: But as a ruling party, don’t you need a strong opposition?

A: We need a strong opposition to find out our mistakes and ensure that we rectify any mistakes that we may have committed. A strong opposition in a democracy is required.

Q: Now that you have won with a comfortable majority and your government is in place, looking at completing five years of governance in Karnataka, what would be your next step of action? Would you be rolling out more schemes or continuing with these?

A: This will be delivered in the next five years, and whatever schemes we have promised, we will take them forward. We will also provide good governance as people have a lot of faith and respect in us. We will ensure that we deliver it.

Q: During one of the interviews you had given to me earlier, you had mentioned bringing in the RSS model in the Congress. Do you think that is applicable even now?

A: Not the RSS model, but we will have a cadre-based model where every panchayat and booth will be empowered. A leader must emerge from a panchayat to become a leader.