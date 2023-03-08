Those Who Opened Schools Are Behind Bars, Manish Sisodia’s Veiled Attack at BJP After Arrest

In a veiled attack at the BJP, former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who is behind bars in connection with the excise policy scam case, on Wednesday said they are sending those people to jail who has opened schools in the country.

“Till today I had heard that when schools open in the country, jails are closed; But now these people have started jailing only those who opened schools in the country," Sisodia tweeted.

The CBI arrested Sisodia on February 26 in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy for 2021-22.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that jailed party leader Manish Sisodia is being kept with hardened criminals in Tihar and has been refused the ‘Vipassana’ cell.

Manish Sisodia has been sent to 14-day judicial custody till March 20 in connection with the alleged excise policy scam case.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that it is the first time an under trial, Manish Sisodia, has been kept in Tihar jail’s Cell No 1 with the most hardened and violent criminals in the country.

Alleging ‘conspiracy’, Bharadwaj said: “We have got to know that Manish Sisodia has been kept in Jail Number 1 in which the country’s most dangerous and violent criminals are lodged, whose crimes have many times appeared on TV and newspapers".

Meanwhile, Sisodia has been kept in a better ward—Jail No. 1—where the security is tight, jail sources said.

“The administration said there is no terrorist or gangster in jail no. 1 and added inmates with good behaviour are kept in jail no. 1. Sisodia has not been given VIP treatment,” sources added.

