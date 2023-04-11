Those Who Helped Congress Form Govt in Rajasthan on Streets Against it Today: BJP

The Rajasthan BJP took a dig at the ruling Congress in the state over Sachin Pilot’s day-long fast in Jaipur on Tuesday, saying those who helped the party form the government were “on the streets" protesting against it now.

BJP leaders, including leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore, party’s state president CP Joshi and Rajya Sabha member Ghanshyam Tiwari led a ‘Jan Aakrosh Rally’ in Churu and submitted a memorandum to the district collector, raising various issues such as law and order, corruption and non-fulfilment of promises made to people by the Congress party.

“The rally is being organised at a time when leaders of Congress are on the streets against their own government. This rally has done the work to put the last nail in the coffin of the Congress government," Rathore told reporters in Churu.

His reference was to Congress leader Sachin Pilot, who held a day-long fast in Jaipur on Tuesday to press his party’s government to act on cases of alleged corruption related to the previous BJP government. Pilot launched his fast disregarding a warning by Congress, which said a protest against the Rajasthan government would amount to anti-party activity and go against its interest.

Asked about Pilot’s demand for action in corruption cases during the BJP rule, Rathore said the Congress leader did not raise the issue in the last four years and did not speak about it in the state assembly. Rathore claimed Pilot was using BJP’s shoulder to “end his own frustration" with the Ashok Gehlot government.

Pilot and Gehlot have been at loggerheads ever since the Congress formed the government in Rajasthan in December 2018. On several occasions, their feud has spiralled into the public embarrassing their party.

Pilot was the Rajasthan Congress chief when the party came to power and he was later made the deputy chief minister. However, he was removed from the posts in July 2020 after he led a rebellion against the Gehlot government.

Taking a dig at the Congress over Pilot’s day-long fast, BJP state president Joshi said the people under whose leadership the Congress fought the last assembly polls were protesting against their own government.

Joshi said Pilot’s protest suggests there has been corruption under the Gehlot government.

“In every district, corruption, crime against women and crime against SC/STs have occurred," he added.

Meanwhile, Rathore exuded confidence that the BJP would sweep the Shekhawati region — comprising Sikar, Jhunjhunu and Churu — in the upcoming assembly polls and a BJP government would be formed in the state.

