'Those Who Vote For BJP Are Rakshas': Cong's Surjewala Stirs Massive Controversy; BJP Reacts

Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala on Sunday sparked a massive political controversy after he called the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) an outfit of demons adding that those who support the saffron party are “evil in nature."

Addressing a ‘Jan Akrosh’ rally in Haryana, Surejewala in a derogatory remark against its political rival said, the BJP and the JJP are parties of “demons" while those who vote for and support the BJP are also “evil in nature".

The video clip of Surjewala’s comments went viral on social media in no time garnering strong reactions from the ruling party and its supporters.

#WATCH | In Kaithal, Haryana, Congress MP Randeep Surjewala says, "…Those who vote for BJP and are BJP supporters are of 'raakshas' (demons) tendency. I curse from this land of Mahabharat…" (13.08.2023) pic.twitter.com/IGuouzalbS — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2023

“Youth are not getting an opportunity, this government is playing with their futures. That is why we walked 17 kilometres to seek justice for these youths. You are even snatching their opportunity to sit in the exams," Surjewala said.

“Today, on this land of the Mahabharata, I curse them (BJP-JJP)," he added.

BJP’s Reactions on Surjewala’s ‘Rakshas’ Remark

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri reacting to Congress MP Randeep Surjewala’s ‘demon’ remark said that the party will lose its irrelevance because of its irresponsible statements.

“They (Congress) are going from losses into irrelevance. It’s clear that they have taken a decision to remain in the opposition," said Puri.

BJP’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra also raised objection to Surjewala’s remarks and said that the Congress is now openly abusing the public who votes for his party.

“The Congress party, which failed to launch the prince again and again, has now started abusing the public and Janardhan. Listen to Congress leader Randeep Surjewala, who has become a victim of blindness in protest against Prime Minister Modi and BJP, saying - ‘The people of the country who vote and support BJP are ‘monsters’," he posted on micro-blogging site X.

On Surjewala’s remarks against his party, MP CM Shivraj Chouhan said, “Jab naash manuj par chhata hai, pehle vivek mar jaata hai. Congress leader is calling the public “raakshas". Are the crores of people who vote for BJP “raakshas"? What do Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi believe? Do you consider the public “raakshas"? BJP considers the public “bhagwaan". I always say that Madhya Pradesh is my temple, the people who live there are my God and we are the worshippers of that God…You consider yourself a God. Is this your ‘Mohabbat ki dukaan’?"