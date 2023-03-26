CHANGE LANGUAGE
Those Who Weaken Democracy Can't Observe 'Satyagraha': Adityanath's Dig at Cong
1-MIN READ

Those Who Weaken Democracy Can’t Observe ‘Satyagraha’: Adityanath’s Dig at Cong

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: March 26, 2023, 19:17 IST

Lucknow, India

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said Mahatma Gandhi always supported truth and non-violence. (File pic/ANI)

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said Mahatma Gandhi always supported truth and non-violence. (File pic/ANI)

Congress workers across the country on Sunday organised "Sankalp Satyagraha" to protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha

Taking a jibe at the Congress, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said those who weaken democracy cannot observe “Satyagraha”.

Congress workers across the country on Sunday organised “Sankalp Satyagraha" to protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge lashing out at the ruling BJP and asking why it is pained if fugitives such as Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi are criticised.

“Those who divide the country on the lines of language and regionalism cannot practice Satyagraha. Nobody has the right to engage in Satyagraha who does not have compassion for people,” Adityanath said in a statement issued here.

He said Mahatma Gandhi always supported truth and non-violence. Gandhiji made an appeal for this which is called ‘Satyagraha’, Adityanath added.

“How could those who have no sympathy for people engage in Satyagraha? One who follows the path of untruth cannot talk of Satyagraha and it cannot be practiced by those who are corrupt,” he said.

Someone whose conduct, behaviour, thoughts, words and deeds are not deemed fit cannot engage in Satyagraha. It is an irony that a person who condemns his country and does not have respect and reverence for the brave soldiers of the country talks about Satyagraha, Adityanath added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
March 26, 2023, 19:17 IST
March 26, 2023, 19:17 IST