Those Who Wrote to PM Modi Against CBI, ED Involved in Corruption: Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP leader Manoj Tiwari on Thursday alleged that all the opposition leaders who wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against CBI and ED were “involved in corruption” and there was panic among the corrupt following the arrest of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in the Delhi excise policy case.

He alleged that the leaders who wrote the letter were not aiming to attack the central agencies but trying to “divert the attention” of people from the issue of corruption.

“All the 9 leaders who wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi are involved in corruption and their aim is not to attack CBI and ED but to divert the attention of people from the real issue of corruption," Tiwari said.

He alleged that after the arrest of Sisodia, there’s “panic among the corrupt" and those who once used to speak against corruption were now “embracing the corrupt". “The main objective of the Modi government is that no corrupt person should be left out and no innocent should be punished. All the corrupt have come together as the heat of investigation is reaching the mastermind of corruption," he alleged. Responding to AAP’s allegations of threat to Sisodia’s life in Tihar jail, Tiwari said it was “ridiculous and raises many questions".

“The command of the jail in Delhi is with the Delhi government, whose chief works on the instructions of Kejriwal. So, how can Sisodia’s life be in danger," he asked.

Tiwari also said that Sisodia’s security inside the jail should be increased.

Responding to this, the Aam Aadmi Party pointed out that although Tihar Jail is under the Delhi government, its director-general of police reports to the lieutenant governor, who in turn reports to the Union Home Ministry.

On March 5, nine opposition leaders, including Chief Ministers Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, K Chandrasekhar Rao, had written a joint letter to Prime Minister Modi alleging “blatant misuse" of central agencies against members of the opposition.

The other signatories of the letter were Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), Sharad Pawar (NCP), Farooq Abdullah (Jammu & Kashmir National Conference), Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena, UBT) and Akhilesh Yadav of Samajwadi Party.

“The blatant misuse of central agencies against the members of the opposition appears to suggest that we have transitioned from being a democracy to an autocracy… the misuse of central agencies and constitutional offices like that of the Governor - to settle scores outside of the electoral battlefield is strongly condemnable as it does not bode well for our democracy,” the letter said. PTI ABU IJT.

