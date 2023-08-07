Tiger is India's National Animal: Centre on Calls to Recognise Cow as National Animal

The Centre on Monday clarified that Tiger is the national animal of India and it does not intend to recognise cow as the national animal. The government’s statement came as a response to BJP MP’s demand to declare cow as national animal.

In response, Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy told the Parliament, “Government of India had notified Tiger and Peacock as ‘National Animal’ and ‘National Bird’, respectively, and that both these had been included in the Schedule-I animals of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972.”

“Government of India were not forthcoming in the official records of MoEF&CC for quite some time, the Ministry renotified Tiger and Peacock as ‘National Animal’ and National Bird’, respectively, on 30th May 2011,” HT quoted Reddy as saying.

Reddy’s response came amid calls by BJP legislators to recognise Cow, an integral animal in Indian culture, as the national animal of India.

BJP MP from Ajmer Bhagirath Choudhary asked the government in Parliament whether it intends to recognise ‘gaumata’ (cow) as a “national animal" that is an integral part of the Indian culture.

He asked this question to the Union minister of culture, in a written query in the Lower House of Parliament on Monday.

As per PTI, the MP asked a series of questions, including “whether the Government intends to recognise ‘Gaumata’ an integral part of Indian Culture as a national animal," considering “protection and revival of Indian and Sanatan culture" by bringing a legislation in the Parliament in this regard.

