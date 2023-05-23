TMC, AAP, CPI Boycott New Parliament Building Inauguration by PM Modi; Others May Follow

Trinamool Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and CPI will boycott the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament in New Delhi on May 28.

TMC MP Derek O’Brien said Parliament is not just a new building but it is an establishment with old traditions, values, precedents and rules that are the foundation of Indian democracy. However, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not get this point.

Parliament is not just a new building; it is an establishment with old traditions, values, precedents and rules - it is the foundation of Indian democracy. PM Modi doesn’t get thatFor him, Sunday’s inauguration of the new building is all about I, ME, MYSELF. So count us out — Derek O’Brien | ডেরেক ও’ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) May 23, 2023

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said his party will boycott the ceremony against the Centre for not inviting President Droupadi Murmu as this is an insult to the Dalit tribal and deprived society of India.

“Not inviting President Droupadi Murmu ji to the inauguration ceremony of the Parliament House is a gross insult to her. This is an insult to the Dalit tribal and deprived society of India. AAP will boycott the inauguration program in protest against Modi ji for not inviting the President," Singh tweeted.

संसद भवन के उदघाटन समारोह में महामहिम राष्ट्रपति श्रीमती द्रौपदी मूर्मू जी को आमंत्रित न करना उनका घोर अपमान है।ये भारत के दलित आदिवासी व वंचित समाज का अपमान है।मोदी जी द्वारा महामहिम राष्ट्रपति को आमंत्रित नही करने के विरोध में @AamAadmiParty उदघाटन कार्यक्रम का बहिष्कार…— Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) May 23, 2023

CPI general secretary D Raja also said his party will not attend the ceremony.

CPIM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “bypassing" the President during the foundation stone laying ceremony for the new parliament building and also during its inauguration.

“Modi bypassed the President when the foundation stone for the new Parliament building was laid. Now too at the inauguration. Unacceptable. Constitution Art 79: ‘There shall be a Parliament for the Union which shall consist of the President and two Houses," Yechury said in a tweet.

“Only when the President of India summons the Parliament can it meet. The President begins, annually, Parliamentary functioning by addressing the joint session.

The first business Parliament transacts each year is the ‘Motion of Thanks’ to President’s Address," he said in a tweet.

According to PTI sources, most of the opposition parties are of the view that they should unitedly skip the ceremony, but a final decision on the issue will be taken on Wednesday.

PM Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28 following an invitation by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

On Monday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge raised an objection to President Murmu not being invited for the inauguration of the new Parliament Building, saying the Parliament is the supreme legislative body of the Republic of India, and the President of India is its highest Constitutional authority.

“It looks like the Modi government has ensured the election of President of India from the dalit and the tribal communities only for electoral reasons," he also charged.

Earlier in the day, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri slammed the Congress for lacking “national spirit and sense of pride" in India’s progress and the opposition party accusing him of trying to “obfuscate and dissimulate".

Puri said the then prime minister Indira Gandhi had inaugurated the Parliament Annexe building on October 24, 1975 and successor Rajiv Gandhi had laid the foundation of the parliament library on August 15, 1987. “If your head of government can inaugurate Parliament annexe and library then why can’t the head of the government of this time do? It’s as simple as that," he said.

Hitting back at Puri, senior Congress leader Manish Tewari alleged that the minister is trying to “obfuscate and dissimulate". “Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, I am afraid, is trying to obfuscate and dissimulate. There is a difference between an annexe to the Parliament, library and a new Parliament building," he said in a tweet.

The opposition parties had boycotted the ceremony to lay the foundation stone of the building by Modi in December 2020, citing concerns about its timing amid farmer protests, the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic distress due to a lockdown.

(With PTI inputs)