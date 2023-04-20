CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Karnataka ElectionsSolar EclipsePraveen NettaruRahul GandhiRamzan 2023
Home » Politics » TMC Announces New Mass Outreach Programme Ahead of Bengal Panchayat Polls
1-MIN READ

TMC Announces New Mass Outreach Programme Ahead of Bengal Panchayat Polls

Published By: Aashi Sadana

PTI

Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 21:16 IST

Kolkata [Calcutta], India

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File image: PTI)

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File image: PTI)

As a part of the programme, people will be deciding TMC candidates for the panchayat polls, he said.

The ruling Trinamool Congress on Thursday announced a new mass outreach programme with an eye on the upcoming panchayat elections in West Bengal.

The programme, named ‘Trinamooley Nabajowar’ (new wave in Trinamool), will begin on April 25 and would continue for two months, senior party leader Abhishek Banerjee said.

As a part of the programme, people will be deciding TMC candidates for the panchayat polls, he said.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Aashi Sadana
Aashi works at the 'Breaking News Desk' of News18.com. After doing History Honors from Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi, she went on to complete her mas...Read More
first published:April 20, 2023, 21:16 IST
last updated:April 20, 2023, 21:16 IST