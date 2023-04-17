TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha Arrested in Recruitment Scam: Who is He & What is The Case?

The recruitment corruption case continues to gain momentum, with the arrest of MLA Jiban Krishna Saha, who is implicated in the job recruitment scam.

The CBI interrogation lasted from Friday to Monday morning, with Saha initially refusing to cooperate but eventually giving in on Saturday.

Who is Jiban Krishna Saha?

Jiban Krishna Saha is a teacher by profession and the son of businessman Bishwanath Saha. He began his career as a primary school teacher in 2004, but transitioned to Devgram High School in Nanur, Birbhum district, in 2013.

After being elected MLA in 2021, he took a leave of absence from the school. His father owns an oil mill and potato coal storage in Saithia, Birbhum district, and is also a distributor of ration rice in Burwan.

What transpired during the investigation?

MLA Jiban Krishna Saha was arrested on Monday morning following a marathon interrogation since Friday afternoon in connection with the recruitment corruption case.

The CBI has registered a case against him for loss of evidence, financial corruption, and non-cooperation in the investigation. Saha allegedly hid two mobile phones from CBI officials and threw them in a pond during the investigation.

One phone was recovered on Sunday morning, and the other on Monday morning after bulldozers were used to search for it.

What did the CBI recover?

The CBI recovered six bags containing a hard disk, pen drive, and several documents. A list of over 3,500 names linked to the recruitment corruption case was found, along with photocopied admit cards and duplicate copies of educational qualification proofs.

What was Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s reaction to the arrest of the third MLA from her party?

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a press conference on Monday and addressed the arrest of Burwan MLA Jiban Krishna Saha on charges of recruitment corruption.

Although she did not name the MLA, she challenged the allegation of Rs 500 crore involvement in the case, demanding proof of the amount.

