TMC to Protest in Delhi on October 2 to Demand Release of Bengal Funds: Abhishek
1-MIN READ

TMC to Protest in Delhi on October 2 to Demand Release of Bengal Funds: Abhishek

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: July 21, 2023, 15:16 IST

Kolkata [Calcutta], India

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee said the party will launch a protest in Delhi on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) against the BJP-led Central government for blocking funds of Bengal under MGNREGA and other schemes. (File photo/ANI)

Banerjee, the TMC national general secretary, said the entire country is resonating with the slogan that BJP will be ousted and the newly formed opposition alliance – I.N.D.I.A – will form the next government in 2024

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Friday announced that the party will launch a massive protest in Delhi on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) against the BJP-led Central government for blocking funds of Bengal under MGNREGA and other schemes.

“The Centre, because of vendetta politics, has stopped funds for Bengal. As I had said earlier, we will launch a massive protest in Delhi against the BJP-led Central government blocking funds of Bengal under MGNREGA. On October 2, we will organise a protest outside Krishi Bhavan,” he said while addressing the Martyr’s Day rally here.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee also supported the call by Abhishek.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:July 21, 2023, 15:16 IST
last updated:July 21, 2023, 15:16 IST