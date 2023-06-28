CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Narendra ModiSP Leader on 'Target'Bengal Panchayat PollsBattleground BengalAndhra Pradesh News
Home » Politics » TMC Will Organise Sit-in in New Delhi to Press for Demand to Clear Dues: Abhishek Banerjee
1-MIN READ

TMC Will Organise Sit-in in New Delhi to Press for Demand to Clear Dues: Abhishek Banerjee

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 10:15 IST

Nadia, India

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee (File Photo/ANI)

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee (File Photo/ANI)

Banerjee, the TMC national general secretary, said the BJP government has stopped giving funds under the MGNREGA scheme which has 11.36 lakh beneficiaries in the state

Senior Trinamool leader Abhishek Banerjee said the party will organise a sit-in in New Delhi to press for the demand to clear financial dues of the state.

Addressing a panchayat election rally in Nadia district on Tuesday, Banerjee, the TMC national general secretary, said the BJP government has stopped giving funds under the MGNREGA scheme which has 11.36 lakh beneficiaries in the state.

“The BJP-led Centre has halted funds under Awas Yojana and 100-day work scheme. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to request him to release the funds. Following this, the TMC MPs met Union Minister Giriraj Singh to request the same, but nothing moved forward," he said.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 (MGNREGA) aims to enhance the livelihood security of households in rural areas by providing at least 100 days of guaranteed wage employment in a financial year.

Banerjee said the only way left was to go to Delhi and fight for the rights of the state’s poor people.

“We will go to Delhi and stage a sit-in in front of the Krishi Bhavan demanding justice for our people," he said.

The two-time TMC MP said the Bengal BJP leaders are writing to the “Centre requesting it to hold the state funds" instead of advocating to release the dues.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
Tags:
  1. tmc
  2. West Bengal
  3. abhishek banerjee
first published:June 28, 2023, 10:15 IST
last updated:June 28, 2023, 10:15 IST