Home » Politics » TMC's Saket Gokhale Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha Member
1-MIN READ

TMC's Saket Gokhale Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha Member

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: July 24, 2023, 21:36 IST

New Delhi, India

Saket Gokhale took the oath in English. (Photo: Twitter/@SaketGokhale)

Proud to have taken oath today as Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha from Trinamool Congress, said Gokhale

TMC leader Saket Gokhale, who was recently elected to the Rajya Sabha from West Bengal, took oath as a member of the Upper House on Monday.

He took the oath in English.

“Proud to have taken oath today as Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha from @AITCofficial. I thank my leaders @mamataofficial & @abhishekaitc for giving me this opportunity & my party, the people & the state of West Bengal for all the love. Looking forward to serving India and our people effectively," Gokhale tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
