TN Assembly Urges Centre, President to Ask Guv Ravi To Give Assent to Bills Within 'Specific Period'

The standoff between the Tamil Nadu Government and the Governor snowballed on Monday after the state Assembly adopted a resolution moved by Chief Minister MK Stalin urging the Centre and President Droupadi Murmu to issue instructions to the RN Ravi to grant assent to Bills within a specific period.

Opposition AIADMK was not present when the resolution was moved as the K Palaniswami-led party had earlier staged a walkout on a different issue, while the BJP voted against it.

“In order to establish the legislative power of the Legislative Assembly of Tamil Nadu and refrain Honourable Governor from continuing to act against the interests of the people of Tamil Nadu and thereby tarnishing the principles of democracy and the sovereignty of this august Legislative Assembly, this august House unanimously insists that the Union Government and the Honourable President should immediately take appropriate instructions to the Governor to give assent to the Bills passed by this Assembly within a specific period." the resolution stated.

The resolution added that the Governor’s acts are against the Constitution and the ‘controversial comments’ made by RN Ravi in a public forum about the Bills passed by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and sent for assent, are not in accordance with the office he holds, the oath he took and interest of the State Administration.

“Besides, it is against the Constitution.." it stated.

After tabling the Bill, Chief Minister MK Stalin said, “Governor RN Ravi should come with an open mind and discuss with the Tamil Nadu government instead of commenting on public platforms."

“He (Governor) is functioning like a politician. He has turned Raj Bhavan into Political Bhavan. Governor is making such statements only when Prime Minister Modi visits Tamil Nadu or when I visit Delhi," the Chief Minister added.

Stalin also alleged that Governor Ravi is withholding the Bills as per his wish and giving false information.

Meanwhile, the Governor last week said that withholding Bills doesn’t mean that he is ‘holding’ them.

“Withholding has been defined by the Supreme Court as a bill that falls through, the bill is dead. It(Withholding) is a decent language used instead of the word ‘reject’. When you say withhold, the Bill is dead," Ravi had said.

The ongoing tussle between the state government and Governor is expected to escalate with the DMK-led secular front all set to protest against Ravi outside the Raj Bhavan on April 12.

