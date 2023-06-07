TN CM Stalin Launches Broadside Against BJP, Urges Democratic Forces to Defeat 'communal' BJP in 2024 LS Polls

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin launched a tirade against the BJP-led central government on Wednesday accusing it of stooping to any level to slander opposition parties to win the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and appealed to all democratic forces to join hands to defeat the “communal" BJP.

Launching the year-long birth centenary celebrations (2023-24) of the former chief minister and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi here, Stalin, who is the president of the DMK, said the Centre’s designs could be witnessed in the conduct of Governor R N Ravi.

“The BJP will not hesitate to utter lies and slander the parties opposed to it. We have already witnessed this through the Governor who is indulging in political jugglery. Let him speak whatever he wants, we are not bothered because people are with us," the Chief Minister said indirectly referring to Ravi’s criticism of his government on various occasions.

Stalin said he has been insisting upon the unification of political parties and democratic forces at the national level to defeat the BJP and protect the democracy of the country.

“Such an alliance should be formed at the national level and let’s take a vow today to strive in that direction. This will be our tribute to our Kalaignar (as Karunanidhi was fondly called) on his centenary year," Stalin said.

Indicating that the battlelines for the Lok Sabha election have been drawn, the Chief Minister said “More than who forms the government in 2024, which party should not form the government is very crucial."

He would take up the issue with his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar when he attends a meeting soon in the northern state, Stalin said.

“Some people are afraid of the Dravidian model of governance…this will make Tamil Nadu a leading state in the country and a role model for others," he asserted.

Paying rich tributes to Karunanidhi, his father, Stalin said the former’s rule in the state put a smile on the faces of the poor. Coming as he does in the legacy of former chief ministers C N Annadurai and Karunanidhi, he was involved in ensuring the overall development of Tamil Nadu, Stalin added.

MDMK chief Vaiko, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol Thirumavalavan, TNCC president K S Alagiri and leaders of the DMK alliance spoke.

Earlier, to mark the birth centenary of Karunanidhi, the Chief Minister launched a massive green campaign to plant five lakh saplings along the roads in the state.